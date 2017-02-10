Scottish FA to appeal against FIFA fine over poppy tributes at Wembley

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Scottish FA to appeal FIFA fine over poppies

Scotland PA Sport
Read
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan

Strachan happy Chelsea didn't get Gordon

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Dundee: Celtic match in U.S. is off for now

Scottish Premiership ESPN staff
Read

UK nations may unite over poppy appeal

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read
Karamoko Dembele England

Dembele, 13, plays for England under-15s

England ESPN staff
Read

FIFA fines home nations over poppies

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read
Poppy

FIFA to widen poppy probe past armbands

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read

Scottish FA unanimously backs Strachan

Scotland PA Sport
Read

Poppy case vs. England, Scotland opened

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Read

Scotland keen on David Moyes - sources

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Gordon Strachan's Scotland stumbled in September to put their Euro 2016 hopes in jeopardy.

Nicholas: Scotland must replace Strachan

Scotland PA Sport
Read

NI boss O'Neill brushes off links to Scotland

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA PA Sport
Read

Souness backs Strachan as Scotland boss

Scotland PA Sport
Read

Violence breaks out in England vs. Scotland

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA ESPN staff
Read

Cox: England, Scotland marked by poor play

The Match Michael Cox
Read

Strachan: Result was harsh on Scotland

Scotland Nick Ames
Read

Lallana: We have things to work on

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read

England cruise as Scotland fall well short

The Match Nick Ames
Read

England 3-0 Scotland

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read
EnglandEngland
ScotlandScotland
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Scottish FA to appeal against FIFA fine over poppy tributes at Wembley

The Scottish and English FAs have both been fined by FIFA due to their players wearing poppies.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) will appeal against the fine imposed by FIFA over poppy tributes at Wembley.

The SFA, which was fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£15,692), has followed its English counterpart in deciding to challenge the sanctions, which were brought after the Nov. 11 World Cup qualifier between the two nations.

An SFA statement read: "We have received written reasons from FIFA's disciplinary committee relating to the sanction imposed for commemorating Remembrance Day during the England vs. Scotland World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11, 2016.

"Having considered those reasons in full, we have informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision."

The SFA was fined after Scotland players wore poppies on armbands during their 3-0 defeat despite warnings from FIFA that they could be in breach of rules relating to the display of political symbols. Part of the fine also related to "misconduct committed by its own group of spectators."

The English Football Association (FA) announced its intention to appeal immediately after the FIFA sanctions were announced on Dec. 19.

The FA was fined 45,000 Swiss francs (£35,308) over poppy displays, including armbands, and supporter misconduct.

FIFA also issued fines over poppy displays in stadia before qualifiers involving Wales and Northern Ireland on the same weekend.

The Irish Football Association reluctantly accepted its fate because FIFA rules prevent appeals of sums of 15,000 Swiss francs and under -- the upper limit was exactly the same as its fine.

The Football Association of Wales vowed to study the written reasons before confirming its intention.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.