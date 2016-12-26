Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Next
 
English Premier League Table

English Premier League (8 Games)

WatfordWatford
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
1
1
FT
ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
BurnleyBurnley
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
ChelseaChelsea
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Leicester CityLeicester City
EvertonEverton
3:00 PM UTC
Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Swansea CitySwansea City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Hull CityHull City
Manchester CityManchester City
5:15 PM UTC
International Friendly (1 Game)

Ivory CoastIvory Coast
ZimbabweZimbabwe
11:00 AM UTC
English League Championship Table

English League Championship (10 Games)

BrentfordBrentford
Cardiff CityCardiff City
2
2
LIVE 90' +3'
Aston VillaAston Villa
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
3:00 PM UTC
BarnsleyBarnsley
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
3:00 PM UTC
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
3:00 PM UTC
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
FulhamFulham
3:00 PM UTC
Preston North EndPreston North End
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
3:00 PM UTC
ReadingReading
Norwich CityNorwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
3:00 PM UTC
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol CityBristol City
3:00 PM UTC
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Turkish Super Lig Table

Turkish Super Lig (2 Games)

GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligi
BursasporBursaspor
4:00 PM UTC
TrabzonsporTrabzonspor
FenerbahceFenerbahce
5:00 PM UTC
Belgian Jupiler League Table

Belgian Jupiler League (6 Games)

KSC LokerenKSC Lokeren
Waasland-BeverenWaasland-Beveren
0
0
LIVE 62'
KV OostendeKV Oostende
EupenEupen
0
2
LIVE 63'
KVC WesterloKVC Westerlo
KV KortrijkKV Kortrijk
3
1
LIVE 62'
Zulte-WaregemZulte-Waregem
KV MechelenKV Mechelen
0
0
LIVE 60'
Royal Charleroi SCRoyal Charleroi SC
AnderlechtAnderlecht
5:00 PM UTC
Club BruggeClub Brugge
Mouscron-PeruwelzMouscron-Peruwelz
7:30 PM UTC
English League One Table

English League One (12 Games)

Southend UnitedSouthend United
AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
3
0
LIVE 90' +1'
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury Town
3:00 PM UTC
Bradford CityBradford City
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
3:00 PM UTC
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Coventry CityCoventry City
3:00 PM UTC
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
BuryBury
3:00 PM UTC
MillwallMillwall
Swindon TownSwindon Town
3:00 PM UTC
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
3:00 PM UTC
Oxford UnitedOxford United
Northampton TownNorthampton Town
3:00 PM UTC
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough United
GillinghamGillingham
3:00 PM UTC
Port ValePort Vale
WalsallWalsall
3:00 PM UTC
RochdaleRochdale
ChesterfieldChesterfield
3:00 PM UTC
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
3:00 PM UTC
English League Two Table

English League Two (12 Games)

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Crawley TownCrawley Town
3
2
LIVE 89'
Cheltenham TownCheltenham Town
BarnetBarnet
3:00 PM UTC
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
Carlisle UnitedCarlisle United
3:00 PM UTC
Grimsby TownGrimsby Town
Accrington StanleyAccrington Stanley
3:00 PM UTC
Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool United
BlackpoolBlackpool
3:00 PM UTC
Luton TownLuton Town
Colchester UnitedColchester United
3:00 PM UTC
Mansfield TownMansfield Town
MorecambeMorecambe
3:00 PM UTC
Newport CountyNewport County
PortsmouthPortsmouth
3:00 PM UTC
Notts CountyNotts County
Doncaster RoversDoncaster Rovers
3:00 PM UTC
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
Wycombe WanderersWycombe Wanderers
3:00 PM UTC
StevenageStevenage
Cambridge UnitedCambridge United
3:00 PM UTC
Yeovil TownYeovil Town
Exeter CityExeter City
3:00 PM UTC
English National League Table

English National League (11 Games)

Aldershot TownAldershot Town
WokingWoking
4
0
FT
North Ferriby UnitedNorth Ferriby United
York CityYork City
0
1
FT
BarrowBarrow
GatesheadGateshead
3:00 PM UTC
Braintree TownBraintree Town
Dagenham & RedbridgeDagenham & Redbridge
3:00 PM UTC
BromleyBromley
Sutton UnitedSutton United
3:00 PM UTC
DoverDover
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
3:00 PM UTC
GuiseleyGuiseley
Lincoln CityLincoln City
3:00 PM UTC
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Chester FCChester FC
3:00 PM UTC
Torquay UnitedTorquay United
Forest Green RoversForest Green Rovers
3:00 PM UTC
Tranmere RoversTranmere Rovers
Macclesfield TownMacclesfield Town
3:00 PM UTC
WrexhamWrexham
SouthportSouthport
3:00 PM UTC
Scottish Championship Table

Scottish Championship (1 Game)

Dunfermline AthleticDunfermline Athletic
FalkirkFalkirk
3:00 PM UTC
Scottish League One Table

Scottish League One (1 Game)

PeterheadPeterhead
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
3:00 PM UTC
Scottish League Two Table

Scottish League Two (1 Game)

Forfar AthleticForfar Athletic
ClydeClyde
3:00 PM UTC
Israeli Premier League Table

Israeli Premier League (1 Game)

Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa
Bnei SakhninBnei Sakhnin
6:30 PM UTC
Northern Irish Premiership Table

Northern Irish Premiership (6 Games)

BallymenaBallymena
ColeraineColeraine
3:00 PM UTC
CarrickCarrick
ArdsArds
3:00 PM UTC
CliftonvilleCliftonville
CrusadersCrusaders
3:00 PM UTC
Dungannon SwiftsDungannon Swifts
Ballinamallard UtdBallinamallard Utd
3:00 PM UTC
LinfieldLinfield
GlentoranGlentoran
3:00 PM UTC
PortadownPortadown
GlenavonGlenavon
3:00 PM UTC
Welsh Premier League Table

Welsh Premier League (6 Games)

AberystwythAberystwyth
NewtownNewtown
0
0
LIVE HT
Airbus UKAirbus UK
Connah's QuayConnah's Quay
0
3
LIVE 87'
Bala TownBala Town
RhylRhyl
1
0
LIVE 6'
Bangor CityBangor City
Llandudno TownLlandudno Town
0
0
LIVE 13'
T.N.S.T.N.S.
Newi Cefn DruidsNewi Cefn Druids
0
0
LIVE 0'
CarmarthenCarmarthen
Cardiff MUCardiff MU
0
0
LIVE 0'
Australian A-League Table

Australian A-League (1 Game)

Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Sydney FCSydney FC
0
4
FT
