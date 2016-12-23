Previous
 By Stephan Uersfeld
U.S. youngster Haji Wright gets chance to impress with Schalke first team

Haji Wright has been tipped for great things by Markus Weinzierl.

United States youth international Haji Wright is training with Schalke's first team during their winter camp in Spain, with head coach Markus Weinzierl saying the 18-year-old can achieve "great things."

Wright joined the Bundesliga side from New York Cosmos in March 2016 and has so far featured for the under-19s, scoring six goals and setting up a further eight in 13 appearances.

"Haji Wright has the potential to achieve great things," Weinzierl told the club's official website, adding that he had given him the chance to impress with the first team after consulting youth coach Norbert Elgert.

"A training camp is always a good opportunity to test talented youth players and get to know them," he added.

"He definitely hasn't just travelled to make up the numbers. I'm not the kind of guy who would do that."

Schalke are currently without a host of attackers as Switzerland international Breel Embolo, Franco Di Santo and club legend Klaas-Jan Huntelaar work on their comebacks from injury.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is currently the only first-team striker in the squad after opting to join the training camp instead of representing Cameroon at the African Nations Cup.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

