AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
2
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
0
1
LIVE 65'
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
LIVE 63'
Game Details
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE 50'
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
0
2
LIVE 51'
Leg 1
Game Details
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
Schalke 04Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
2
0
FT
Game Details
Schalke 04Schalke 04
SC FreiburgSC Freiburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Schalke 04Schalke 04
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
0
1
FT
Game Details
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Schalke 04Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Schalke 04Schalke 04
SV Darmstadt 98SV Darmstadt 98
3
1
FT
Game Details
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
Schalke 04Schalke 04
0
1
FT
Game Details
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting not retiring from Cameroon national team - Shalke

Schalke's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, right, is not retiring from the Cameroon national team.

Bundesliga club Schalke have retracted an earlier announcement that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had brought an end to his international career, stating that he has only withdrawn from the African Nations Cup but is "fundamentally'' still available for future selection for Cameroon.

The Royal Blues published an announcement on their website early on Tuesday saying that the 27-year-old had "retired with immediate effect'' from international duty.

As a result, he would not be participating in the African Nations Cup in Gabon this month.

Schalke then amended their original announcement with a new article later on Tuesday clarifying that Choupo-Moting is "merely going to be absent from the tournament which commences on January 14 due to personal reasons''.

"The 27-year-old is fundamentally still available for selection for the Cameroon national team,'' added the statement.

The Schalke forward has represented his country 41 times, scoring 11 goals, and will instead join his team-mates in a winter training camp in Benidorm, in preparation for the second half of the Bundesliga season.

