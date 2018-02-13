Sao Paulo midfielder Daniel Correa Freitas found dead in southern Brazil

Police in Brazil have opened an investigation into the death of Sao Paulo midfielder Daniel Correa Freitas after the 24-year-old's body was found in southern Brazil on Saturday.

Freitas, who was playing this season on loan with second-division Sao Bento, died of gunshot wounds, according to official reports. However, local police would not divulge any more details.

Nota de pesar: Daniel Corrêa Freitas https://t.co/ihLicR8ZqD pic.twitter.com/a8J0LBIrrL — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) October 29, 2018

Sao Paulo said in a statement that they "lament the passing of Daniel and offer their support to his friends and family in this moment of suffering."

Sao Bento said the club "stands in solidarity with the family and friends of the player in the time of profound sadness."

Authorities in the state of Parana, where the body was found, said investigations are in the advanced stages.

Freitas began his career at Cruzeiro and played for Botafogo from 2013-2015 before signing for Sao Paulo. He also played for Ponte Preta.