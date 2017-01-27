Marvel Wynne held out of San Jose training with heart abnormality
The San Jose Earthquakes are holding defender Marvell Wynne out of training after a heart abnormality was detected during a team physical, the team announced on Monday.
Wynne, 30, was selected by San Jose in MLS's re-entry draft after the Colorado Rapids declined his contract option at the end of the 2015 season.
NEWS: #Quakes74 defender Marvell Wynne currently being held out of training and games: https://t.co/kdDK6cposp pic.twitter.com/H8p92ZnLQX- San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) February 6, 2017
The team said in the statement that Wynne is undergoing "further evaluations" on the 11-year MLS veteran.
The former U.S. international has started all but five of San Jose's 68 regular-season games since joining the team.
