Marvel Wynne held out of San Jose training with heart abnormality

Marvell Wynne has been with the San Jose Earthquakes since they picked him in the re-entry draft in 2015.

The San Jose Earthquakes are holding defender Marvell Wynne out of training after a heart abnormality was detected during a team physical, the team announced on Monday.

Wynne, 30, was selected by San Jose in MLS's re-entry draft after the Colorado Rapids declined his contract option at the end of the 2015 season.

The team said in the statement that Wynne is undergoing "further evaluations" on the 11-year MLS veteran.

The former U.S. international has started all but five of San Jose's 68 regular-season games since joining the team.

