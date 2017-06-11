Rwanda to bid for 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Vincent 'Deguale' Nzamwita, President of the FA, told KweséESPN at the Kigali International Airport that they feel they have what it takes to host a tournament of such a stature.

"We have what it takes to host the event and bring other countries from around the world to come and appreciate what we have in Rwanda," said Nzamwita.

"We are bidding to host the Under 17 World Cup. We have already submitted a formal request to FIFA to host the event and they have registered us and sent bid documents.

"We have a deadline of August 25th to send the terms and agreement to FIFA and later start preparing the bid," he added.

Nzamwita said hosting a tournament like the World Cup will raise the profile of not only Rwanda, but Cecafa and CAF as well. He added that Rwanda's plan is not only to host the event, but to win the trophy.

Last year Rwanda hosted a successful Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), which saw an influx of football fans travel to the country from across the African continent to cheer their teams on.

Rwanda has steadily worked hard to try and improve their football profile, with President Paul Kagame financially supporting the regional Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Of the African nations, only South Africa has hosted the senior FIFA World Cup, in 2010, while Morocco is preparing a bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

This year the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be hosted in India in October, with a total of 52 games to be played.