ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2
Draw: 7/2
Away: 8/15
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2
Draw: 10/3
Away: 7/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4
Draw: 11/4
Away: 3/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8
Draw: 23/10
Away: 19/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10
Draw: 11/5
Away: 7/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Spartak Moscow 2-1 Zenit St Peterburg: Spartak move 10 points clear
Russian Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Rubin Kazan 0-2 Zenit St Petersburg
Russian Premier League
Apr 2, 2017
Read
What led to Ivanovic leaving Chelsea
English Premier League
Feb 1, 2017
Read
Hulk set for big-money move to Shanghai SIPG?
ESPN FC TV
Jun 28, 2016
Read
Highlights: Dynamo Moscow 0-2 Rubin Kazan
Russian Premier League
Oct 28, 2014
Read
Villas-Boas: Leverkusen took advantage
UEFA Champions League
Oct 23, 2014
Read
Villas-Boas has big ambitions for Zenit
Zenit St Petersburg
Mar 20, 2014
Read
Fans held after violence in Russian Stadium
Spartak Moscow
Oct 31, 2013
Read
Pellegrini: Toure right to complain
Manchester City
Oct 25, 2013
Read
Pellegrini surprised by pitch authorisation
Manchester City
Oct 23, 2013
Read
Slutsky excited for Manchester City challenge
CSKA Moscow
Oct 22, 2013
Read
Highlights: Dynamo Moscow 2-0 CSKA
CSKA Moscow
Oct 6, 2013
Read
Highlights: Spartak Moscow 3-2 Kuban Krasnodar
Spartak Moscow
Sep 26, 2013
Read
Willian: Mourinho convinced me to join Chelsea
English Premier League
Sep 5, 2013
Read
Eto'o signs one year deal at Chelsea
English Premier League
Aug 29, 2013
Read
Eto'o to join Chelsea or Manchester United?
English Premier League
Aug 22, 2013
Read
Willian nears Tottenham move
English Premier League
Aug 20, 2013
Read
Anzhi squad up for sale
Anzhi Makhachkala
Aug 8, 2013
Read
Adriano Galliani: Honda could join in January
Italian Serie A
Jul 12, 2013
Read
Highlights: Japan 1-1 Australia
International Friendly
Jun 4, 2013
Read
Suarez's previous biting incident
English Premier League
Apr 22, 2013
Read
Highlights: Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Zenit St Petersburg
Russian Premier League
Apr 13, 2013
Read
Highlights: CSKA Moscow 1-0 Krasnodar
Russian Premier League
Mar 17, 2013
Read
Highlights: Atletico Madrid 0-2 Rubin Kazan
Spanish Primera División
Feb 15, 2013
Read
Highlights: Anzhi Makhachkala 3-1 Hannover 96
German Bundesliga
Feb 15, 2013
Read
Highlights: Spartak Moscow 2-4 Zenit
Russian Premier League
Nov 30, 2012
Read
Highlights: Zenit St Petersburg 1-1 CSKA Moscow
Russian Premier League
Nov 26, 2012
Read
Europa League - Inter Milan 2-2 Rubin Kazan
FK Rubin Kazan
Sep 20, 2012
Read