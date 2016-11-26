Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
0
0
LIVE 31'
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
Zenit Arena will be a venue for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

 By Associated Press
Work on World Cup 2018 semifinal venue Zenit Arena completed

Zenit Arena will be a venue for the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Zenit Arena, a 68,134 all-seater stadium, will be opened in 2017.

A Russian stadium that is due to host a 2018 World Cup semifinal match has been officially completed after many construction delays and corruption scandals.

The St. Petersburg stadium, provisionally called the Zenit Arena, has taken almost a decade to build, prompting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to publicly call it "disgraceful."

St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko told reporters at the arena on Thursday that it has been officially commissioned for use in the World Cup. His deputy, Igor Albin, noted there is still some construction work to be completed to meet FIFA requirements.

The final cost of the arena is still unclear but is set to be over $600 million, a price tag that has grown steadily in the past several years.

