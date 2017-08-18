Bayern Munich's newcomers opened the Bundesliga in style as the defending champions beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in heavy rain on Friday night.

Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso scored their first goals for Bayern since joining the club this summer, before Robert Lewandowski added a third from a penalty that was only given after a video review.

After Tolisso saw a hard shot saved at the near post in the opening stages, Sule opened the scoring in the ninth minute as he rose highest to head home Sebastian Rudy's cross from a set piece.

Leverkusen nearly equalised three minutes later but Sven Ulreich, still deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer, stuck out a boot to deny Admir Mehmedi.

But the hosts quickly regained control and doubled their lead on 18 minutes following a corner.

Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno could only punch the ball out as far as Arturo Vidal, who immediately lofted the ball back into the six-yard box for Tolisso to head in.

The former Lyon man nearly added a second goal five minutes later only for the ball to come back off the post.

By that time the rain was coming down in sheets, and half-time was extended by 15 minutes to wait out the inclement weather.

A video assistant referee (VAR) system was available for the first time in Bundesliga history, and it worked perfectly to award Bayern a penalty early in the second half.

Lewandowski was clearly pulled down by Charles Aranguiz as he chased a cross into the box, and the referee on the pitch awarded a spot-kick after consulting with the off-site VAR.

The striker converted it himself to put Bayern 3-0 up in the 53rd minute.

Leverkusen squandered a gilt-edged chance soon afterward as Ulreich saved Julian Brandt's shot and Dominik Kohr's follow-up was cleared off the line by Joshua Kimmich.

But the visitors were able to convert on their next opportunity in the 65th minute as Mehmedi launched a first-time rocket into the top corner inside the near post.

Kohr flicked a header just wide after a set piece that could have reduced the deficit to one, but Bayern held on to begin the season with three points.