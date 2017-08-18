Radamel Falcao provided the lone goal of the game late in the second half to propel Monaco to victory over Metz. (2:02)

Monaco set a new Ligue 1 record as a 1-0 win at Metz made them the first team to win 15 consecutive matches in the French top flight.

They made light of the absence of Paris St Germain target Kylian Mbappe, who was left out, with fellow striker Radamel Falcao grabbing the only goal of the game in the 78th minute.

After finishing last season with 12 successive wins and clinching the championship, Monaco have begun this campaign by seeing off Toulouse, Dijon and Metz.

Falcao struck after being fed by an exquisite chip over the Metz backline by substitute Rachid Ghezzal. The left-footed pass forward was carefully controlled by Falcao who ran wide of Metz goalkeeper Thomas Didillon and crashed the ball into the net from close range.

The 15th straight win saw Monaco pass Bordeaux to earn their place in the record books. Bordeaux achieved their 14-in-a-row feat in 2009, spanning the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim was pleased with the win afterwards, saying: "We're happy because we finished with a win and we set a new record of 15 wins in a row.

"I think we played well even though in the first 30 minutes we missed a lot of passes.

"We accelerated in the second half, there was more mobility and intensity and that helped us win the match."