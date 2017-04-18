Atletico Madrid have advanced to the Champions League semifinals after a 1-1 second-leg draw against Leicester City put them through 2-1 on aggregate.

Leicester were frustrated by the resolute defence of the visitors to the King Power Stadium and had their first legitimate chance just past the 20-minute mark, with Jamie Vardy cutting the ball back to Shinji Okazaki, but the Japan international could only side foot his shot over the bar from close range.

Vardy had a chance minutes later from a hard angle, and did well to force the Atletico Madrid defence to block his shot out of touch for a corner kick.

Diego Simeone's team put the hosts truly up against it in the 26th minute, with Saul heading a Filipe Luis cross back across the Leicester goal to beat Kasper Schmeichel at his far post to take a 1-0 lead.

Saul celebrates after scoring Atletico Madrid's opener in a 1-1 draw against Leicester. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez had a good chance in the 34th minute, but his volley from a high, looping Atleti clearance went right to Jan Oblak.

Ben Chilwell came on for Okazaki at half-time and quickly produced two chances for Leicester, firing a volley just over the crossbar in the 51st minute and then heading over from a Marc Albrighton cross one minute later.

And it was a blocked effort from Chilwell after another Albrighton cross that led to Leicester's opener in the 62nd minute, with Vardy firing the rebound into the top corner to give Craig Shakespeare's team some hope.

Vardy had a golden opportunity for his second just four minutes later, as a Mahrez cross fell to his feet at the penalty spot only for Stefan Savic to block the England international's first-time shot away from goal.

Atleti have now reached the UCL semifinals in three-of-the-last-four years and join Real Madrid in the last four along with the winners of Wednesday's other quarterfinals when Barcelona host Juventus trailing 3-0 on aggregate and Monaco owning a 3-2 advantage over visiting Borussia Dortmund.