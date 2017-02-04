Goal scorer Jordan Morris weighs in on the importance of the USMNT's win over Jamaica before the next World Cup qualifiers. (1:14)

The United States earned a first win since Bruce Arena's return as national team manager, beating Jamaica 1-0 thanks to a Jordan Morris goal in the second half.

As promised, Arena fielded a lineup with significant changes from the one that played to a goalless draw against Serbia last Sunday, with Benny Feilhaber making his first start since 2012 and FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman earning his first career cap.

The U.S. was the protagonist in the opening 20 minutes, forcing Jamaica into numerous mistakes in their own defensive third, but unable to find an opener.

Sebastian Lletget set up Juan Agudelo right before the 20-minute mark, his low driven cross finding the New England Revolution striker at the near post, but his first-time shot went wide of the Jamaica goal.

Jamaica threatened in the 33rd minute after a Graham Zusi giveaway at midfield allowed Romario Williams to break down the left flank and deliver a lofted cross into the U.S. penalty area that forced a punched save from goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Agudelo leapt highest to a loose ball and headed a pass to play Morris in on goal, but Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake closed down the move and blocked Morris' shot away from danger.

A training ground move from the ensuing corner kick set Zusi up for a shot from 12 yards out, only for his curled effort to miss just wide of the far post and the teams went to the break tied 0-0.

The Americans came out slowly in the second half, but finally found an opening goal in the 59th minute when Feilhaber set Morris up in the area after a nice team move and the Seattle Sounders striker fired home for the 1-0 lead.

Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe came on as second-half substitutes as the U.S. tried to extend its lead and the hosts continued to dominate possession.

The national team returns to action at the end of March with a pair of World Cup qualifiers on the 24th and 28th against Honduras and Panama, respectively.