Manchester City made short work of West Ham United in their third round FA Cup tie, beating the hosts 5-0 at the London Stadium on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola made five changes to the team that beat Burnley earlier in the week, but it mattered little as a nonetheless-strong visiting-side's precise passing and team moves bamboozled West Ham in a three-goal first half that effectively ended the match after 45 minutes.

The opener came from the penalty spot after Angelo Ogbonna fouled Pablo Zabaleta in the area and Yaya Toure slotted home from 12 yards past West Ham goalkeeper Adrian.

Three minutes later, Slaven Bilic's men were twice nearly back on level terms, but Willy Caballero blocked Michail Antonio's shot from an Andy Carroll pass before Sofiane Feghouli somehow shot wide of an open Man City net from close range.

City turned the screws before the break with a pair of goals from fantastic build-up play. Bacary Sagna's long run down the right flank and perfect service across the West Ham goalmouth was redirected into the net by Havard Nordtveit, who was under pressure from a charging Raheem Sterling.

Minutes later, Sergio Aguero sprung Sterling free on goal with a slick give-and-go and the England international found David Silva right in front of goal with only Adrian to beat to make it 3-0.

And City wasted no time piling on after the break, with Sterling crossing up two West Ham defenders before laying off to Toure whose first-time shot was redirected by Aguero into the goal to give Guardiola's side a 4-0 lead.

The remainder of the game saw the visitors content to combine spells of possession while sitting somewhat deeply so as not to give West Ham any hope of a miracle fightback, with John Stones heading home in the 84th minute to add a fifth goal to City's tally on the day.

Guardiola's team travel to Everton for their next match, in a Premier League showdown on Jan. 15 at Goodison Park.