Tigres defeated Club America 3-0 on penalties on Sunday to lift their fifth Liga MX title and end Las Aguilas' hunt for a trophy in their centennial season.

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman saved penalties from William da Silva, Silvio Romero and Javier Guemez to win it for Tigres after an epic series. The aggregate score was 2-2 over the two legs, following the 1-1 draw in last Thursday's first leg.

A headed goal in extra time from 19-year-old Edson Alvarez looked to have given Club America the title, until Jesus Duenas leveled in the 120th minute to send Estadio Universitario wild and take the game to penalties.

Both sides finished the game with nine players in a turbulent finish. Tigres defender Jorge Torres Nilo was shown his second yellow card in the 92nd minute, while America captain Rubens Sambueza received his second caution in the 102nd minute. Paolo Goltz (America) and Jose Rivas (Tigres) were sent off shortly after.

The pressure was on Club America -- one of Mexico's big two teams -- to win a title during its 100th anniversary celebration and La Volpe managed to steer his team to a 14-game undefeated streak in the Liga MX, although it wasn't enough.

The first half was stop-start, as was the first leg, with both teams nervous about giving the other too much space. The only real threat at goal in the first half was when Javier Aquino forced a fine save from Club America goalkeeper Moises Munoz in the 32nd minute.

After the break, the game opened up, with tackles flying in and both teams appealing for penalties after challenges in the area.

Mexico international Oribe Peralta had the best chance of the game in the 56th minute, but couldn't direct a weak shot from teammate Bruno Valdez towards goal from three yards out.

Tigres improved after 37-year-old winger Damian Alvarez replaced the injured Aquino and the home side hit the crossbar twice in the second half, first through Duenas and then France international Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Extra time became even more open, with a brawl breaking out at the end of the first half, which resulted in Goltz and Rivas getting sent off.

The Liga MX was postponed from mid-December because of Club America's involvement in the Club World Cup in Japan, where it finished in fourth place.

The 2017 Clausura tournament begins on Jan. 6.