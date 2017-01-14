Debutants Guinea Bissau snatched a shock 1-1 draw with a last-minute goal against hosts Gabon in the opening match of the 2017 African Nations Cup in Libreville.

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the Panthers ahead early in the second half.

However, Gabon failed to build on their advantage as Guinea Bissau grew in confidence during the latter stages and earned a point from the Group A tie when defender Juary Soares sent a diving header into the far corner.

After a low-key first half, Gabon upped the tempo following the restart as Tours midfielder Denis Bouanga saw his goal-bound effort saved.

The hosts finally made their pressure pay on 52 minutes.

The ball found it way out to Bouanga on the right side of the penalty area and his low drive back through the six-yard box was stabbed in by Aubameyang at the far post.

The Stade d'Angondje had suddenly found its voice as the home side continued to press.

The Panthers were in again on 68 minutes as Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina got away down the right, but his cutback was blasted over the crossbar by Aubameyang

However, Guinea Bissau - who had qualified for a first major international tournament ahead of the likes of Congo and Zambia - weathered the storm.

Substitute Frederic Mendy headed straight at Gabon goalkeeper Didier Ovono following a deep free-kick.

The equaliser came in the final minute of normal time when a free-kick was floated into the right side of the Gabon penalty area, and Soares guided it into the bottom corner.