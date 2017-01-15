2
African Nations Cup Standings
African Nations Cup News
Riyad Mahrez nets brace as Algeria stumble against Zimbabwe
Leicester's Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe in African Nations Cup Group B on Sunday night.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp frustrated over Joel Matip deadlock
Liverpool had to to withdraw defender Joel Matip from selection as they seek clarity about his eligibility during African Nations Cup.
Liverpool withdraw Joel Matip from United game due to eligibility issue
Liverpool have withdrawn Joel Matip out of the squad to face Manchester United as they have failed to receive clarity from FIFA about his eligibility.
Camacho: Football a universal language
Gabon head coach Jose Antonio Camacho said there are no communication difficulties in his squad with different dialects.
Ivory Coast start African Nations Cup defence expecting win over Togo
Ivory Coast will be looking to show their credentials as they face Togo in their first game in defence of their African Nations Cup trophy.
Gabon and Cameroon both settle for draws as ANC opens
Tournament debutants Guinea-Bissau stunned hosts Gabon with a 90th-minute equaliser for a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the African Nations Cup.