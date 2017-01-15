Riyad Mahrez nets brace as Algeria stumble against Zimbabwe Leicester's Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe in African Nations Cup Group B on Sunday night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp frustrated over Joel Matip deadlock Liverpool had to to withdraw defender Joel Matip from selection as they seek clarity about his eligibility during African Nations Cup.

Liverpool withdraw Joel Matip from United game due to eligibility issue Liverpool have withdrawn Joel Matip out of the squad to face Manchester United as they have failed to receive clarity from FIFA about his eligibility.

Camacho: Football a universal language Gabon head coach Jose Antonio Camacho said there are no communication difficulties in his squad with different dialects.

Ivory Coast start African Nations Cup defence expecting win over Togo Ivory Coast will be looking to show their credentials as they face Togo in their first game in defence of their African Nations Cup trophy.