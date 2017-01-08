Ivan Perisic scored twice as Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Udinese and win a fourth straight Serie A game.

Perisic equalised in first-half added time, slotting a shot inside the near post after receiving a pass from Mauro Icardi, then headed in from a free kick three minutes from the end.

It was the first brace in Serie A for Perisic, a Croatia international who joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Jakub Jankto, a 20-year-old Czech midfielder, had put Udinese ahead early in the first half after being set up by Seko Fofana.

With new coach Stefano Pioli continuing to make an impact, Inter moved up to sixth, level on points AC Milan, who have a game in hand.