Fresh off their Italian Super Cup win over Juventus, fifth-placed AC Milan needed a late goal to beat visitors Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday.

Carlos Bacca scored from close range two minutes from the final whistle after being set up by Gianluca Lapadula.

Cagliari ended with 10 men when Bruno Alves was sent off for pulling down Bacca just outside the area to prevent a clear scoring opportunity in second-half stoppage time.