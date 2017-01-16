Carlos Bacca's second-half penalty earned 10-man AC Milan their share of the points from a hard-fought 2-2 Serie A draw at Torino on Monday.

Andrea Belotti had put the hosts ahead at Stadio Olimpico, the in-form Italy striker benefiting from Iago Falque's storming run, and Torino were two up in the 26th minute.

Marco Benassi gave Sinisa Mihajlovic -- the former Milan coach -- more reason to be cheerful when back-heeling Falque's cross beyond teenage Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Torino would regret missing a chance to take a three-goal lead in the 31st minute. Adem Ljajic could only find Donnarumma's gloves from the penalty spot after Ignazio Abate fouled Antonio Barreca.

After the break Andrea Bertolacci reduced the deficit with a scruffy finish past Joe Hart and, on the hour mark, Bacca converted a spot kick.

Milan later lost Alessio Romagnoli to a pair of yellow cards.