ROME -- It seemed appropriate that Gonzalo Higuain and Gianluigi Buffon stood out on a night for legends.

After Italy's all-time leading scorer Luigi Riva was honored before kick off with the country's highest sports honor, Higuain scored twice and Buffon preserved a clean sheet with a spectacular save as Serie A leader Juventus won 2-0 at 10-man Cagliari on Sunday.

Buffon shared a long embrace with the 72-year-old Riva in the prematch ceremony for the golden collar award. The pair developed a lasting friendship during Riva's long tenure working as an adviser to Italy's national team, which was interrupted in 2013 when Riva began to have health problems.

"You're an emblematic athlete who made an entire population and all of Italy proud," Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni told the crowd in Sardinia, where Riva led Cagliari to their only title in 1970.

Gonzalo Higuain scored a pair of goals in Juventus' comfortable defeat of Cagliari. Getty Images

Once the match started, Higuain took the spotlight with goals either side of half-time.

The Argentina international beat the offside trap and used one touch to chip in an angled effort over the goalkeeper. He then concluded a counter-attack that he had started in Juve's own end from nearly the same position as his first goal -- this time using two touches.

With 18 goals, Higuain joined Edin Dzeko atop the league's scoring chart. With 14 matches still to play, Higuain is halfway to the 36 he scored with Napoli last season to break a 66-year-old Serie A record.

Dzeko scored in Roma's 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Crotone earlier after missing a first-half penalty.

Juventus remained seven points ahead of second-placed Roma as they seek a record sixth straight title.

Cagliari's Nicolo Barella picked up his second yellow card midway through the second half and then Buffon stretched out to tip wide a powerful, curving shot from Fabio Pisacane.