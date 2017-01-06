        <
        >
          2016/2017 Spanish Primera División
          Espanyol Espanyol ESP
          1
          FT
          1
          Deportivo La Coruña Deportivo La Coruña RCD
          • Gerard Moreno (63')
          • Celso Borges (59')
          • Juanfran (90')

          Deportivo La Coruna denied first away win in 1-1 draw with Espanyol

          5:52 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Deportivo La Coruna were denied a first away win of the season as Espanyol hit back to earn a 1-1 draw in La Liga.

          Costa Rica international Celso Borges, who earlier hit the crossbar with a dipping volley, headed in Emre Colak's left-wing corner to put Gaizka Garitano's men ahead in the 59th minute.

          But the mid-table hosts, who were thrashed 4-1 by city rivals Barcelona before the winter break, levelled four minutes later when forward Gerard Moreno seized on a mistake by Brazilian defender Sidnei to finish from close range.

          Deportivo defender Juanfran was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 90th minute and, from the resultant free kick, Espanyol almost snatched all three points when Jose Manuel Jurado rattled the bar before Javi Fuego miscontrolled the rebound with the goal gaping.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Real Madrid 15 +26 37
          2 Barcelona 16 +25 34
          3 Sevilla FC 16 +11 33
          4 Villarreal 16 +14 29
          5 Real Sociedad 16 +7 29
          6 Atletico Madrid 16 +15 28
          7 Athletic Bilbao 16 +3 26
          8 Eibar 16 +2 23
          9 Espanyol 17 -2 23
          10 Las Palmas 16 +2 21
          11 Málaga 16 -1 21
          12 Alavés 16 -2 21
          13 Celta Vigo 16 -6 21
          14 Real Betis 16 -11 18
          15 Deportivo La Coruña 17 -5 17
          16 Leganes 16 -14 16
          17 Valencia 15 -8 12
          18 Sporting Gijón 16 -16 12
          19 Granada 16 -19 9
          20 Osasuna 16 -21 7

          La Liga News