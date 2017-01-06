Deportivo La Coruna were denied a first away win of the season as Espanyol hit back to earn a 1-1 draw in La Liga.

Costa Rica international Celso Borges, who earlier hit the crossbar with a dipping volley, headed in Emre Colak's left-wing corner to put Gaizka Garitano's men ahead in the 59th minute.

But the mid-table hosts, who were thrashed 4-1 by city rivals Barcelona before the winter break, levelled four minutes later when forward Gerard Moreno seized on a mistake by Brazilian defender Sidnei to finish from close range.

Deportivo defender Juanfran was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 90th minute and, from the resultant free kick, Espanyol almost snatched all three points when Jose Manuel Jurado rattled the bar before Javi Fuego miscontrolled the rebound with the goal gaping.