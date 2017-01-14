        <
          2016/2017 Spanish Primera División
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          5
          FT
          0
          Las Palmas Las Palmas LPA

          Barcelona put five past Las Palmas as Messi nets another record

          Luis Suarez David Ramos/Getty Images
          12:09 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Barcelona cut Real Madrid's lead to two points at the top of La Liga with a 5-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

          Luis Suarez struck in the opening minutes as he netted low into the near post after a cutback from Andre Gomes.

          Lionel Messi was aiming to complete the full set of La Liga clubs he has scored against, but goalkeeper Javi Varas made a stunning save just before the break. However, shortly after, Messi tapped home to make Las Palmas his 35th Spanish victim.

          Suarez netted the third before Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal got in on the act to make it a very comfortable afternoon for Barcelona.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Real Madrid 16 +31 40
          2 Sevilla FC 17 +15 36
          3 Barcelona 17 +25 35
          4 Atletico Madrid 17 +17 31
          5 Villarreal 17 +14 30
          6 Real Sociedad 17 +3 29
          7 Athletic Bilbao 18 +3 28
          8 Las Palmas 17 +3 24
          9 Celta Vigo 17 -4 24
          10 Eibar 17 0 23
          11 Espanyol 17 -2 23
          12 Alavés 17 -2 22
          13 Málaga 17 -3 21
          14 Real Betis 17 -9 21
          15 Deportivo La Coruña 17 -5 17
          16 Leganes 18 -16 17
          17 Valencia 16 -8 13
          18 Sporting Gijón 17 -17 12
          19 Granada 17 -24 9
          20 Osasuna 17 -21 8

