Barcelona cut Real Madrid's lead to two points at the top of La Liga with a 5-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

Luis Suarez struck in the opening minutes as he netted low into the near post after a cutback from Andre Gomes.

Lionel Messi was aiming to complete the full set of La Liga clubs he has scored against, but goalkeeper Javi Varas made a stunning save just before the break. However, shortly after, Messi tapped home to make Las Palmas his 35th Spanish victim.

Suarez netted the third before Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal got in on the act to make it a very comfortable afternoon for Barcelona.