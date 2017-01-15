        <
          2016/2017 Spanish Primera División
          Valencia Valencia VCF
          2
          FT
          1
          Espanyol Espanyol ESP
          • Martin Montoya (17')
          • Santi Mina (73')
          • David López (85')

          Santi Mina scores decider as Valencia end winless streak

          Santi Mina celebrates his winner for Valencia. fotopress/Getty Images
          9:21 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Valencia ended an eight game winless spell as they beat Espanyol 2-1 at the Mestalla to move away from the relegation zone.

          Martin Montoya scored from close range after 17 minutes and Santi Mina sealed the victory in the 73rd, with David Lopez pulling a goal back five minutes from the end.

          Valencia have a game in hand on their fellow strugglers, at home to leaders Real Madrid.

          It was their first win since a 2-1 success at Sporting Gijon in October after they had conceded an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Osasuna in their previous league match.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Real Madrid 16 +31 40
          2 Barcelona 18 +30 38
          3 Sevilla FC 17 +15 36
          4 Atletico Madrid 18 +18 34
          5 Villarreal 18 +14 31
          6 Real Sociedad 17 +3 29
          7 Athletic Bilbao 18 +3 28
          8 Las Palmas 18 -2 24
          9 Celta Vigo 17 -4 24
          10 Eibar 17 0 23
          11 Espanyol 18 -3 23
          12 Alavés 17 -2 22
          13 Málaga 17 -3 21
          14 Real Betis 18 -10 21
          15 Deportivo La Coruña 18 -5 18
          16 Leganes 18 -16 17
          17 Valencia 17 -7 16
          18 Sporting Gijón 17 -17 12
          19 Granada 17 -24 9
          20 Osasuna 17 -21 8

