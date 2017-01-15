Valencia ended an eight game winless spell as they beat Espanyol 2-1 at the Mestalla to move away from the relegation zone.

Martin Montoya scored from close range after 17 minutes and Santi Mina sealed the victory in the 73rd, with David Lopez pulling a goal back five minutes from the end.

Valencia have a game in hand on their fellow strugglers, at home to leaders Real Madrid.

It was their first win since a 2-1 success at Sporting Gijon in October after they had conceded an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Osasuna in their previous league match.