          2016/2017 Spanish Primera División
          Eibar Eibar EIB
          4
          FT
          0
          Granada Granada GCF
          • Adrián (11' PEN)
          • Sergi Enrich (39')
          • Iván Ramis (52')
          • Pedro León (62')

          Eibar move to seventh place in La Liga with Granada thrashing

          5:57 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Eibar moved up to seventh in the La Liga table after recording a resounding 4-0 win over Granada.

          Sergi Enrich scored for the fourth game on the bounce as Los Ameros leapfrogged Athletic Bilbao into the top seven.

          Adrian gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute with a cool penalty and it was 2-0 when Enrich beat the offside trap before rounding the goalkeeper brilliantly and finishing six minutes from the break.

          Ivan Ramis added a third in the 52nd minute with a smart finish running across the front post, before Pedro Leon slotted home a fourth 10 minutes later to leave Granada stranded in the bottom three.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Real Madrid 20 +36 49
          2 Barcelona 22 +43 48
          3 Sevilla FC 22 +16 46
          4 Atletico Madrid 22 +21 42
          5 Real Sociedad 22 +5 41
          6 Villarreal 22 +14 36
          7 Eibar 22 +7 35
          8 Athletic Bilbao 22 +2 35
          9 Espanyol 22 +1 32
          10 Celta Vigo 21 -3 30
          11 Las Palmas 22 -2 28
          12 Alavés 22 -7 27
          13 Real Betis 21 -10 24
          14 Málaga 22 -7 23
          15 Valencia 21 -11 20
          16 Deportivo La Coruña 21 -8 19
          17 Leganes 22 -22 18
          18 Sporting Gijón 22 -19 16
          19 Granada 22 -31 13
          20 Osasuna 22 -25 10

