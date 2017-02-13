Eibar moved up to seventh in the La Liga table after recording a resounding 4-0 win over Granada.

Sergi Enrich scored for the fourth game on the bounce as Los Ameros leapfrogged Athletic Bilbao into the top seven.

Adrian gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute with a cool penalty and it was 2-0 when Enrich beat the offside trap before rounding the goalkeeper brilliantly and finishing six minutes from the break.

Ivan Ramis added a third in the 52nd minute with a smart finish running across the front post, before Pedro Leon slotted home a fourth 10 minutes later to leave Granada stranded in the bottom three.