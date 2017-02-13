        <
        >
          2016/2017 Spanish Primera División
          Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid ATM
          3
          FT
          2
          Celta Vigo Celta Vigo CEL
          • Fernando Torres (11')
          • Yannick Carrasco (86')
          • Antoine Griezmann (88')
          • Gustavo Cabral (5')
          • John Guidetti (78')

          Antoine Griezmann goal hands Atletico Madrid late victory vs. Celta Vigo

          7:00 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid salvaged a 3-2 win over Celta Vigo.

          Fernando Torres scored a stunning goal, flicking the ball into the top corner while facing away from the net, but also failed to convert a penalty.

          Yannick Carrasco scored Atletico's second goal with another remarkable strike, a long-range volley into the corner in the 86th as Atletico twice came from behind.

          Antoine Griezmann's winner came two minutes later as Atletico stayed in fourth place with 42 points, four behind Sevilla.

          "It was an intense match," Griezmann said. "We were able to rally because we are a team that always gives everything every single minute."

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Real Madrid 20 +36 49
          2 Barcelona 22 +43 48
          3 Sevilla FC 22 +16 46
          4 Atletico Madrid 22 +21 42
          5 Real Sociedad 22 +5 41
          6 Villarreal 22 +14 36
          7 Athletic Bilbao 22 +2 35
          8 Eibar 21 +3 32
          9 Espanyol 22 +1 32
          10 Celta Vigo 21 -3 30
          11 Las Palmas 22 -2 28
          12 Alavés 22 -7 27
          13 Real Betis 21 -10 24
          14 Málaga 22 -7 23
          15 Valencia 21 -11 20
          16 Deportivo La Coruña 21 -8 19
          17 Leganes 22 -22 18
          18 Sporting Gijón 22 -19 16
          19 Granada 21 -27 13
          20 Osasuna 22 -25 10

          La Liga News