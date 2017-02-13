Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid salvaged a 3-2 win over Celta Vigo.

Fernando Torres scored a stunning goal, flicking the ball into the top corner while facing away from the net, but also failed to convert a penalty.

Yannick Carrasco scored Atletico's second goal with another remarkable strike, a long-range volley into the corner in the 86th as Atletico twice came from behind.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates his winner against Celta Vigo on Sunday. Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann's winner came two minutes later as Atletico stayed in fourth place with 42 points, four behind Sevilla.

"It was an intense match," Griezmann said. "We were able to rally because we are a team that always gives everything every single minute."