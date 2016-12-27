Adam Lallana and Robert Firmino scored in the first half to help Liverpool erase an early deficit and beat Stoke City 4-1 on Tuesday.

A Giannelli Imbula own goal and a Daniel Sturridge strike after the break provided the final margin as Liverpool returned to second place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Chelsea.

Stoke stole a 12-minute lead at Anfield when Jonathan Walters met Erik Pieters' cross and beat Simon Mignolet at his near post.

And the visitors nearly had a two-goal lead six minutes later, though Mignolet did well to save a low shot from former Liverpool player Joe Allen.

Liverpool's first chance to equalise came on 24 minutes when Peter Crouch cleared Firmino's shot off the line, though Lallana soon levelled the score.

The midfielder's first touch in the box from a Sadio Mane pass came off defender Glen Johnson, and Lallana followed up to finish at a tight angle.

Two minutes before the break, Liverpool had the lead as Firmino was given room to shoot from 15 yards and banged a shot off of both goalposts before it finally crossed the line.

It was 3-1 just before the hour mark as Imbula turned in Divock Origi's cross into his own net with Sadio Mane waiting behind him to tap in.

Just seconds after coming on to replace Origi, Sturridge added the fourth on 70 minutes when he pounced on Ryan Shawcross's horrible back pass and easily rounded Stoke keeper Lee Grant.