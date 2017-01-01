Tottenham produced a dominant display to cruise to victory at Watford and move ahead of North London rivals Arsenal -- temporarily at least -- and Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Two goals apiece from Harry Kane and Dele Alli did the damage as Mauricio Pochettino's side ran rings around their demoralised opponents at Vicarage Road.

Watford's recent injury problems got worse when Camilo Zuniga was injured in the prematch warmup and replaced in the lineup by Odion Ighalo.

And the Hornets found themselves on the back foot in the early stages, with Son Heung-Min firing a powerful effort too close to Heurelho Gomes after seven minutes before a Christian Eriksen drive seemed to hit Etienne Capoue on the hand only for penalty appeals to be waved away.

Full-back Danny Rose should have given the visitors the lead when he blazed an effort over from inside the area after 23 minutes, but they did not have to wait much longer for the breakthrough to arrive.

They had seemed set to be frustrated again when Alli fired a swerving effort against the bar -- but within moments Kieran Trippier played in Kane and the striker celebrated his 100th Premier League game for the club with a smart finish inside the near post after 27 minutes.

That was the cue for Spurs to take control against an increasingly ragged-looking Hornets side, and they doubled their lead six minutes later when more hesitant defending enabled Kane to stab home another Tripper cross.

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Son almost made it three five minutes before the break when his smart low volley from Eriksen's free kick fizzed just wide with Gomes stranded, but Spurs sealed the points when Alli seized on a mistake by Younes Kaboul to steer a calm finish inside the far post before half-time.

Within seconds of the start of the second half Alli struck again, Sebastian Prodl the Watford culprit as he gave the ball away cheaply and Kane set up the midfielder to score his second goal of an increasingly easy Tottenham afternoon.

Alli was replaced by Harry Winks soon afterwards but Kane continued to search for a hat trick and could have had one when Gomes tipped his low free kick around the post.

With 54 minutes played Watford had a rare sight of goal as Troy Deeney fashioned half a chance for Ighalo, but the forward could only steer an ambitious effort off target.

As Spurs looked ahead to the midweek match against Premier League leaders Chelsea, Pochettino took off Kane with just under 15 minutes remaining and replaced him with Vincent Janssen.

Son's cross towards the substitute was tipped away by Gomes and an Eriksen through ball towards him failed to find its target before Watford scrambled one back through Kaboul in injury time after Spurs had failed to deal with a free kick into the area.

But the Londoners go third in the table on goal difference, with Arsenal playing later on Sunday.