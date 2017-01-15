        <
        >
          2016/2017 English Premier League
          Everton Everton EVE
          4
          FT
          0
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Romelu Lukaku (34')
          • Kevin Mirallas (47')
          • Tom Davies (79')
          • Ademola Lookman (90'+4')

          Everton put four past Manchester City at Goodison Park

          play
          Prem: Davies' sucker-punch finish (1:42)

          English Premier League: Tom Davies (79') Everton 3-0 Manchester City (1:42)

          10:25 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

          Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, home-grown youngster Tom Davies and new signing Ademola Lookman were on target as City ended the game in disarray.

          After a high-intensity first half in which City had threatened through Raheem Sterling and David Silva, Everton made the breakthrough with their first effort on target after 34 minutes.

          A well-worked move ended with Lukaku firing into the bottom corner after arriving to meet a Mirallas cutback.

          Davies maintained the home side's advantage when he cleared a Bacary Sagna header off the line looping header off the line with seconds left until the break.

          And they doubled the advantage when Mirallas latched on to a Ross Barkley pass before sending a fine strike past Claudio Bravo after 47 minutes.

          Pep Guardiola's City had little to offer in response and conceded a third after 79 minutes when Davies dinked a fine finish over Claudio Bravo.

          And the afternoon got even worse in stoppage time when Lookman, brought in from League One Charlton, hammered a low finish that seemed to go through the demoralised Bravo.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Chelsea 21 +30 52
          2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +29 45
          3 Arsenal 21 +26 44
          4 Liverpool 20 +25 44
          5 Manchester City 21 +15 42
          6 Manchester United 20 +12 39
          7 Everton 21 +9 33
          8 West Bromwich Albion 21 0 29
          9 Stoke City 21 -6 27
          10 Burnley 21 -8 26
          11 AFC Bournemouth 21 -7 25
          12 West Ham United 21 -9 25
          13 Southampton 21 -7 24
          14 Watford 21 -13 23
          15 Leicester City 21 -10 21
          16 Middlesbrough 21 -5 20
          17 Crystal Palace 21 -10 16
          18 Hull City 21 -25 16
          19 Sunderland 21 -20 15
          20 Swansea City 21 -26 15

          Premier League News