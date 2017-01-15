Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, home-grown youngster Tom Davies and new signing Ademola Lookman were on target as City ended the game in disarray.

After a high-intensity first half in which City had threatened through Raheem Sterling and David Silva, Everton made the breakthrough with their first effort on target after 34 minutes.

A well-worked move ended with Lukaku firing into the bottom corner after arriving to meet a Mirallas cutback.

Davies maintained the home side's advantage when he cleared a Bacary Sagna header off the line looping header off the line with seconds left until the break.

And they doubled the advantage when Mirallas latched on to a Ross Barkley pass before sending a fine strike past Claudio Bravo after 47 minutes.

Pep Guardiola's City had little to offer in response and conceded a third after 79 minutes when Davies dinked a fine finish over Claudio Bravo.

And the afternoon got even worse in stoppage time when Lookman, brought in from League One Charlton, hammered a low finish that seemed to go through the demoralised Bravo.