After a tumultuous last few weeks Arsenal picked up a much-needed win over lowly Hull. (2:30)

Two goals from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory over struggling Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

After a frenetic opening half hour that brought chances for both sides, Sanchez broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when the ball cannoned in off his hand following a scramble near the Hull goalline.

Sanchez saw his close-range effort bounce off goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic after a Kieran Gibbs shot was only half cleared, with the rebound hitting him on the hand and bobbling into the net.

The forward had earlier missed Arsenal's best opening of the game, firing a low shot wide after capitalising on hesitancy in the visiting defence, but Arsenal had reason to be grateful to goalkeeper Petr Cech, who made two good saves from Oumar Niasse and Alfred N'Diaye.

But the Gunners sealed the points in the first of four minutes of stoppage time when Sam Clucas was sent off for handling a header from Lucas Perez and Sanchez scored his second of the game from the spot.

The points moved Arsenal up to third, level on points with North London rivals Spurs, who remain second in the table on goal difference.