        <
        >
          2016/2017 English Premier League
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          2
          FT
          0
          Hull City Hull City HUL
          • Alexis Sánchez (34', 90'+3' PEN)
          • Samuel Clucas (90'+1')

          Alexis Sanchez double steers Arsenal to victory over Hull

          play
          Arsenal 2-0 Hull City (2:30)

          After a tumultuous last few weeks Arsenal picked up a much-needed win over lowly Hull. (2:30)

          9:32 AM ET
          • PA Sport

          Two goals from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory over struggling Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

          After a frenetic opening half hour that brought chances for both sides, Sanchez broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when the ball cannoned in off his hand following a scramble near the Hull goalline.

          Sanchez saw his close-range effort bounce off goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic after a Kieran Gibbs shot was only half cleared, with the rebound hitting him on the hand and bobbling into the net.

          The forward had earlier missed Arsenal's best opening of the game, firing a low shot wide after capitalising on hesitancy in the visiting defence, but Arsenal had reason to be grateful to goalkeeper Petr Cech, who made two good saves from Oumar Niasse and Alfred N'Diaye.

          But the Gunners sealed the points in the first of four minutes of stoppage time when Sam Clucas was sent off for handling a header from Lucas Perez and Sanchez scored his second of the game from the spot.

          The points moved Arsenal up to third, level on points with North London rivals Spurs, who remain second in the table on goal difference.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Chelsea 24 +34 59
          2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +30 50
          3 Arsenal 25 +26 50
          4 Manchester City 24 +20 49
          5 Liverpool 24 +22 46
          6 Manchester United 24 +15 45
          7 Everton 24 +13 40
          8 West Bromwich Albion 24 +3 36
          9 West Ham United 24 -9 31
          10 Watford 24 -11 30
          11 Stoke City 24 -7 29
          12 Burnley 24 -9 29
          13 Southampton 24 -7 27
          14 AFC Bournemouth 24 -12 26
          15 Middlesbrough 24 -8 21
          16 Leicester City 24 -17 21
          17 Swansea City 24 -25 21
          18 Hull City 25 -27 20
          19 Crystal Palace 24 -13 19
          20 Sunderland 24 -18 19

          Premier League News