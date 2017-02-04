Goals from Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani in the last nine minutes helped Paris Saint-Germain stay well-positioned in the Ligue 1 title race with a 3-1 win at Dijon.

PSG are second in the table, just three points behind leaders Monaco and above Nice on goal difference.

Playing without many regulars including the injured Marco Verratti, Javier Pastore and Angel Di Maria, PSG lacked imagination in the final third and struggled to find openings against a well-organised Dijon.

Lucas opened the scoring from close range after Dijon defenders failed to clear a cross from Serge Aurier in the 29th minute, but PSG failed to hold on to their lead and conceded two minutes later.

Adrien Rabiot clumsily gave the ball away in his own half and Dijon mounted a quick counter-attack concluded by Julio Tavares' superb strike in the top corner.

PSG relied on individual brilliance to make the difference and went ahead in the 81st minute when Thiago Silva netted from the rebound following a header from Tavares off the post.

Cavani -- the league's top scorer with 22 goals -- completed the win when he diverted a shot with his back heel four minutes later.