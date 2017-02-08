Wylan Cyprien scored an absolute screamer to lift Nice to a 1-0 victory over St Etienne in Ligue 1 midweek action. (2:15)

Nice's campaign for the Ligue 1 title is back on track after a goal from Wylan Cyprien secured a 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Nice, who lost the Riviera derby 3-0 to league leader Monaco last weekend, moved level on points with second-placed Paris Saint-Germain and kept the title race wide open.

Monaco have a three-point lead at the top of the table following a win at Montpellier on Tuesday.

Nice played high up the pitch from the start, pressing Saint-Etienne's centre-backs and were quickly rewarded for their dominance.

Following a good combination of passes in front of the area, Cyprien took his chance from the edge of the box and sent a precise shot past keeper Jessy Moulin and into the top corner after seven minutes.

Nice had all the possession and came close of doubling their lead five minutes later but Moulin denied Alassane Plea's attempt from close range.

Saint-Etienne's first scoring chance came on the break after 20 minutes, when captain Romain Hamouma sped down the right flank, only to send his shot wide.

The visitors had two good chances after the interval but keeper Yoan Cardinale made excellent saves to secure three crucial points.