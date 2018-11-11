Previous
Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton
7:00 AM UTC
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
7:00 AM UTC
Leicester City
Cardiff City
7:00 AM UTC
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:00 AM UTC
Watford
Newcastle United
7:00 AM UTC
Liverpool
Arsenal
9:30 AM UTC
By Reuters
Real Salt Lake extends Albert Rusnak's contract through 2021 season

Albert Rusnak signed a contract extension that will keep him with RSL through 2021.

Real Salt Lake ended the final full week of 2018 with a flurry on Friday, making a series of moves both on and off the pitch.

First, the club announced an agreement with midfielder Albert Rusnak on a contract extension through the 2021 season. According to a report in October on MLSsoccer.com, the contract will be worth close to $2 million per season. That would likely more than double the $907,280 he made in 2018.

In two seasons with RSL, the 24-year-old Rusnak has 17 goals and 21 assists in 61 appearances. He originally joined the club prior to the 2017 season on a designated player contract from FC Groningen in Netherland's top league.

"I wanted to stay with Real Salt Lake because this is the perfect place to continue to develop as a player," Rusnak said in a release. "I have really enjoyed playing for Real Salt Lake the last two years and I am now looking forward to us competing and bringing an MLS Cup back to the fans who have given me and my teammates unbelievable support."

The club also announced the signing of general manager Craig Waibel to a multi-year contract after reaching the postseason in two of Waibel's three full seasons on the job.

Waibel originally joined RSL as an assistant coach before the 2014 season. He was promoted to technical director for the 2015 season before landing the general manager role in August of that same year. The club has increased its win total in each season since he took over as GM.

Finally, RSL loaned fullback Danilo Acosta to Orlando City for $75,000 in general allocation money. The deal comes with an option to buy for an undisclosed fee.

In two seasons with RSL, the 21-year-old Acosta has four assists in 29 games. He has yet to score a goal, however, and his playing time dwindled dramatically as the 2018 season wore on.

