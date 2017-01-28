Brooks Lennon rejoins his youth club Real Salt Lake on loan from Liverpool

Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Real Salt Lake completed the signing of U.S. youth international Brooks Lennon on a season-long loan from Liverpool on Monday.

Lennon, 19, formerly played at RSL's academy before signing with Liverpool in the summer of 2015 after impressing on a trial.

The forward has yet to play for Liverpool's first team, but he has been impressing for the under-23s this season, having progressed from the U18s.

"Brooks is another in a long line of great stories from our academy," RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "They don't all follow the same path, but we are proud to play a part in their development and get them on the field with Real Salt Lake.

"We've been following his development closely and to bring him back gives him a great opportunity to play first-team soccer."

Lennon has joined up with RSL's training camp in his home state of Arizona and has also been named to the United States team for the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship that begins in Costa Rica later this month.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

