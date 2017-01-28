Brooks Lennon rejoins his youth club Real Salt Lake on loan from Liverpool
Real Salt Lake completed the signing of U.S. youth international Brooks Lennon on a season-long loan from Liverpool on Monday.
Lennon, 19, formerly played at RSL's academy before signing with Liverpool in the summer of 2015 after impressing on a trial.
The forward has yet to play for Liverpool's first team, but he has been impressing for the under-23s this season, having progressed from the U18s.
"Brooks is another in a long line of great stories from our academy," RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "They don't all follow the same path, but we are proud to play a part in their development and get them on the field with Real Salt Lake.
"We've been following his development closely and to bring him back gives him a great opportunity to play first-team soccer."
Lennon has joined up with RSL's training camp in his home state of Arizona and has also been named to the United States team for the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship that begins in Costa Rica later this month.
