Real Salt Lake finalizes new contract for defender Aaron Maund

Aaron Maund has been a key piece of the RSL back line.

Real Salt Lake finalized a new contract for Aaron Maund on Saturday to bring the defender back for the 2017 season.

RSL general manager Craig Waibel said two weeks ago that a deal had been verbally agreed, and the team confirmed the news on New Year's Eve.

"We are very happy to secure Aaron and reward him with the new contract," Waibel said in a statement. "With his development since joining the club, he has become an important part of our club and we are glad we will be able to keep him in an RSL uniform."

The 26-year-old played in 20 games for RSL last year before a broken foot ended his season.

Maund joined the club in 2013, earned a starting spot two years later and was named the team's top defender in 2015.

"I'm elated to extend my time here with RSL and excited to start the next chapter of my career in Salt Lake City," Maund said. "The fans at Rio Tinto have been so supportive and that paired with a team that is trending upwards like we are I'm excited for all the success to come."

