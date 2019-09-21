Sources: Real Madrid's Casemiro had house robbed during derby

Alexis Nunes and Julien Laurens break down Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with derby rivals Atletico Madrid, including an underwhelming effort from Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro had his house robbed while he was playing the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, sources close to the player have confirmed to ESPN FC.

Casemiro's wife and his daughter were at their home when the incident happened but neither were hurt.

The Brazil international has become the latest footballer to have his house broken into in Spain in recent times.

The houses of Casemiro's teammates Lucas Vazquez, Isco, Karim Benzema and his manager Zinedine Zidane have been targeted by the thieves in the past, while Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Barcelona duo Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have also had their property robbed.

Macarena Rodriguez, wife of Real Madrid winger Vazquez, voiced her concern about the spate of robberies.

"One after the other," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "When will we be able to live in peace in your own home? When will we be able to go to work in peace?"