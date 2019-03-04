Previous
FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By Adriana Garcia
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior facing two months out with ligament injury

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti predicts Real Madrid's disastrous UCL exit to Ajax will be the catalyst for major changes at the Bernabeu.
Craig Burley says the arrogance shown at every level of Real Madrid is to blame for their current domestic and European troubles.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior suffered ruptured ligaments in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Ajax and could be out until May.

The Brazilian forward limped off in tears in the 35th minute of the 4-1 home loss to Ajax and was replaced by Marco Asensio.

The 18-year-old, who was injured in a challenge with Noussair Mazraoui, underwent tests on Wednesday, and a statement from Real Madrid read: "After tests done today to our player Vinicius Jr by Real Madrid's medical team, he has been diagnosed with ruptured ligaments in his tibiofibular joint of his right leg."

Madrid have not confirmed the length of Vinicius' absence but it is expected he will be out for around two months, so is expected to miss Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Panama and Czech Republic, his first call-up to the senior squad.

Vinicius Junior lasted just 35 minutes of the Champions League defeat at the hands of Ajax.

Lucas Vazquez, who left the pitch in the 29th minute of Tuesday's game with a suspected hamstring injury, and Gareth Bale are also expected to undergo tests on Wednesday. Bale sustained a right ankle problem and could not finish the match.

The trio are expected to sit out Sunday's league game at Real Valladolid with Madrid third in La Liga, 12 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona after 26 rounds.

