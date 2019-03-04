Real Madrid boss in dark over future amid Jose Mourinho speculation

Previous
FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Tagliafico revels in Ajax's thrashing of Madrid

UEFA Champions League Adriana Garcia
Read

Madrid boss in dark amid Mourinho talk

Real Madrid ESPN
Read
Real Madrid shocked by Ajax

Real Madrid crisis poll: Who goes? Do you want Mourinho?

The Toe Poke ESPN
Read
Dusan Tadic

Tadic: Ajax's win over Real 'best I've ever played'

Ajax Amsterdam Reuters
Read

Why Real Madrid suffered their darkest night in UCL history

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read
Real Madrid shocked by Ajax

Carvajal: Real's 's--- season' is already over

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan and Martin Ainstein
Read

Burley slams Real Madrid's 'arrogance' after UCL disgrace

ESPN FC TV
Read
Toni Kroos, center, had a night to forget, the German looking uncharacteristically rattled against Ajax.

Kroos, Nacho 4/10 as Madrid crash out of UCL

Real Madrid Player Ratings Dermot Corrigan
Read

Marcotti believes Real Madrid needs 'rebuilding from the ground up'

ESPN FC TV
Read
Adidas has released David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane special-edition Predators.

Adidas releases Zidane, Beckham special-edition Predators

The Toe Poke ESPN
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
1
4
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Bale headed back to the Premier League?

English Premier League
Read
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Mourinho no problem with Real, Chelsea return

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Barca told me to knock Madrid out - De Jong

UEFA Champions League Reuters
Read

Transfer Talk: Bale talk piques Prem clubs

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Bale in a 'no-win' situation with Madrid fans

ESPN FC TV
Read

Missing 'boss' Ramos hurts Madrid - Ajax coach

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read

UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Read

Real's issues resurface in back-to-back Clasico defeats

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read
Gareth Bale has come in for criticism over recent performances at Real Madrid

Bernabeu fans are a disgrace - Bale agent

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid boss in dark over future amid Jose Mourinho speculation

Ajax produced a stunning 4-1 victory over the Spanish giants, while Tottenham won 1-0 away to progress to the quarterfinals.
Craig Burley says the arrogance shown at every level of Real Madrid is to blame for their current domestic and European troubles.
ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti predicts Real Madrid's disastrous UCL exit to Ajax will be the catalyst for major changes at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid coach Santi Solari told ESPN "if we knew the future we would all play the lottery" in response to questions about his tenure at the club after they crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night to Ajax.

The defending champions suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the Bernabeu -- a third home loss in seven days -- to go out of the competition 5-3 on aggregate despite leading 2-1 from last month's round of 16 first leg in Amsterdam, and former Manchester United Jose Mourinho is being reported as one of the candidates to replace Solari. 

When quizzed on his future, Solari told ESPN: "Who knows [what the future holds]. If we knew the future we would all play the lottery.

"It was a tough week for us. Three important games in a row and it didn't turn out the way we wanted. Sometimes football is that way. I don't have much more to say.

"We need to dedicate ourselves to work, and not give up. In this tough year, which we knew may be tough and it is proving to be tough, but here we are playing with our hearts.

Ajax eliminate Real Madrid from the Champions League 5-3 on aggregate.

Mourinho, who has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, recently said that he wouldn't have a problem returning to the Spanish capital for a second spell at the club.

When asked whether he would like to see Mourinho return to the Bernabeu, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon told ESPN: "Absolutely not. I've already mentioned the amount of damage he caused here.

"His style of play is not what the Bernabeu wants. What the fans want is what we've just seen from Ajax; bravery, aggression with a lot of speed and boldness. Mourinho doesn't do this.

"I believe that he will be here next year as he's the only manager who the president respects and it's because he puts the dressing room in order and he demands the players to work hard." 

Madrid defender Nacho, who received a late red card in the match, admitted that it was always going to be difficult for the club to win the competition this season after securing four titles in the past five seasons.

"It's true that we weren't going to be winning the Champions League all of our lives and kings fall," he said. "A night like this would have happened sooner or later.

"We are destroyed. We are not accustomed at this point of the season to be out of contention for every title. It's very complicated. We are out of the Copa and the Champions League and La Liga looks almost impossible. I think this is a turning point for this club."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.