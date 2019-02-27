Real Madrid fans a disgrace for jeering Bale at Bernabeu - agent

The FC panel answer your tweets on how Diego Simeone would have reacted to Kepa's defiance, how Gareth Bale fits in at Real Madrid and more.

Following Real Madrid's second El Clasico defeat in four days, the ESPN FC crew delve deeper into the behind the scenes issues at the Spanish giants

Ivan Rakitic's goal, assisted by Lionel Messi, proved the difference against Real Madrid, giving Barca their second-straight El Clásico win.

Gareth Bale's agent has told ESPN FC that the Real Madrid fans who whistled the Wales international when he was substituted in Saturday's home Clasico defeat to Barcelona are a "disgrace."

Bale returned to the Madrid lineup at the Bernabeu but struggled to make an impact and was targeted when he made way for Marco Asensio soon after the hour.

But agent Jonathan Barnett told ESPN FC that Madrid fans should remember what Bale had done for the club, including his goals in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League final wins.

"The fans are a disgrace," he said. "They will be speaking about him and his goals for years to come."

Saturday's jeers came after a week in which Bale was criticised for appearing to shun attempts by teammates to celebrate his winning goal at Levante.

Marca recently reported that he had been upset by interviews given by teammates Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois in which it was revealed that he does not speak much Spanish in the dressing room and is nicknamed "the golfer" by teammates.

"The press are also a disgrace, but less important," Barnett said.

AS has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning a big clearout in the summer, with Bale among those who could leave despite being under contract until 2022.

However, Barnett has said his client's relationship with the Madrid hierarchy and coach Santiago Solari remains strong, while the player has stressed that he wants to stay.

Bale has scored 13 goals in 33 games this season, but Solari has recently preferred teenager Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez as starting wingers.