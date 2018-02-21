Zinedine Zidane hails Cristiano Ronaldo for Karim Benzema penalty gesture

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leicester City
Stoke City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
West Ham United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Watford
Everton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Madrid
Alavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Toulouse
AS Monaco
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Girona
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Benevento
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ronaldo, Bale 9/10 as Real rout Alaves

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Read
Karim Benzema

Zidane hails Ronaldo for Benzema gesture

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Can Benzema carry his form into the Champions League?

Spanish Primera División
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
AlavésAlavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Real Madrid 4-0 Alaves: Ronaldo scores 299th La Liga goal

Highlights
Read

Real Madrid 4-0 Alaves: Ronaldo scores 299th La Liga goal

Highlights
Read

Transfer Rater: Sterling to Real, De Gea to stay at United?

English Premier League
Read
Gareth Bale

Bale's dwindling Madrid role puts future in doubt

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Bale has 'important role' at Madrid - Zidane

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Bayern made mistake to let Kroos go - Sammer

Real Madrid Mark Lovell
Read

Mourinho is the master of the dark arts

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Real Madrid shouldn't sell Bale - Arbeloa

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Real Madrid monitoring Sterling contract situation

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Utd expect De Gea to extend deal - sources

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Time running out for Bale at Real?

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Read

Transfer Rater: Kane to Man City, Neymar to Real & Benzema to PSG?

International
Read
Robert Lewandowski saw several chances go begging in Bayern's stunning loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Lewy, agent split after Real links - sources

Bayern Munich Stephen Uersfeld
Read

Zidane: Real always look up the table

Spanish Primera División
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is showing signs of life with four goals in his last two games.

Neymar must quit PSG, join Madrid - Guti

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Transfer Talk: Courtois ready to snub Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Zinedine Zidane hails Cristiano Ronaldo for Karim Benzema penalty gesture

Shaka Hislop hones in on Karim Benzema's outing against Alaves and explains why the Frenchman will have a key role to play in Real's UCL return leg at PSG.

MADRID -- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed a "lovely gesture" from Cristiano Ronaldo after he turned down a hat trick chance by giving a penalty to Karim Benzema, allowing him to score in Saturday's 4-0 home win over Alaves.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a low strike from Benzema's flicked assist in the closing stages of the first half, and Gareth Bale made it 2-0 in the opening seconds of the second after more good work from Benzema.

The Portugal captain then got his second of the game before handing the ball to Benzema when Bale was fouled in the area in the closing seconds.

Benzema converted to cheers from a Bernabeu crowd who had whistled him when he missed two chances earlier in the second half.

Zidane told his postmatch news conference the France international had deserved his goal, and praised Ronaldo.

"I am happy for Cristiano's nice gesture with Karim," he said. "This shows he is a team player. It is something positive for me.

"Karim deserved this, to score a goal, as he had played a very good game. There is always pressure when you are Real Madrid's No. 9, he is used to that. I am happy for all of it -- another four goals, a clean sheet, all that we did."

Benzema's late penalty meant Madrid's "BBC" strikeforce were all on the scoresheet for the first time since April 2016, and Zidane said: "They played a very good game today -- also Lucas Vazquez, the four up front all played very well. I am happy for all four."

Bale's first full 90 minutes since September saw him fielded on the left wing in a 4-4-2 formation.

"Bale played a good game today, played the 90 minutes, in a position where he has not played recently," Zidane said.

"Gareth did very well in the 4-4-2. That went well for us. I wanted to see Gareth in this position, then we will see what happens in the coming games."

Madrid have won their last five games in all competitions, scoring 20 goals, and Zidane said the 3-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on Feb. 14 had provided a major confidence boost.

"After our game against PSG, we have been doing much better," he said. "Maybe we needed a game like that.

"Last year it was the same, we had some games when we scored in the last minute. At the moment we have the consistency we want in our play, our focus.

"That comes with recovering confidence, which is fundamental for a player. Now what we must do is keep going like this in the next game on Tuesday [at Espanyol]."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.