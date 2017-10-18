Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Madrid
Eibar
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar: Los Blancos cruise

Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar: Los Blancos cruise

 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

'Ronaldo is the best player of his generation, by a long way' - Zidane

Marco Asensio's team-leading third La Liga goal of the season sparked Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Eibar.
Cristiano Ronaldo spurned a handful of opportunities, but Marco Asensio and Marcelo were on hand to lead Real Madrid past Eibar.
Cristiano Ronaldo spurned a handful of opportunities, but Marco Asensio and Marcelo were on hand to lead Real Madrid past Eibar.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said that Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to retain the FIFA "The Best" award on Monday evening in London.

Madrid eased to a 3-0 victory over an out of form Eibar, helped on their way by Paulo Oliveira's 18th minute own goal, which was soon followed by a clever Marco Asensio finish past unsighted goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

The second half was lower-key until late on when substitute Marcelo rounded off the scoring with a sweet low strike to finish off a superb one-touch move also involving Karim Benzema and Theo Hernandez.

Twenty-four hours before he is likely to beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi to another individual award, Ronaldo was again not at his sharpest and missed a second half one-on-one with Dmitrovic. But the Los Blancos boss suggested at the postgame news conference that the 32 year old's decisive contribution to last season's La Liga and Champions League double was all-important.

"Ronaldo is the best player of his generation, by a long way," Zidane said. "He has shown that many times, he makes the difference in the big games. It is very deserved what he is winning tomorrow, all his prizes are deserved. He always shows he wants to be the best, and he is."

Cristiano Ronaldo has just one La Liga goal this season.

Ronaldo is still on just one La Liga goal in 2017-18, from 33 shots, however Zidane said such statistical anomalies were not a concern.

"When Cristiano does not score I get asked always the same thing," he said. "We are not worried, although it is better when he scores. It is important for him, but the most important is that he is getting chances. This lasts a long time. He is top-scorer in the Champions League, and has a chance to score again next week in La Liga [at Girona]."

The result lifts Madrid back into third place in the Primera Division standings, although they remain five points behind early-season leaders Barcelona. Zidane admitted his team had "lacked fluidity" but reminded critics that like their star forward, they play their best when the really important games come around.

"We did lack a bit of fluidity in our play," he said. "But the most important thing for us was to win, and score goals. We got three, and kept a clean sheet, which is important for us too. We also made many [five] changes today, so we can be happy with how they all played. We cannot play at our very best every week, it is impossible, but when there is a trophy to be won we do it -- as against Manchester [United] and Barcelona [in August's Supercups]."

Following the mini-scandal which followed former England striker Gary Lineker's midweek criticism of Benzema, the Frenchman was applauded onto the pitch as a substitute, and then twice involved intelligently in the final goal.

"I am happy for Karim," Zidane said. "We like these players who know how to play. He did not score, but he began the move in the centre-of the pitch. There will always be debate around him, but many people think he is very good. And I am one of them. I enjoy watching him play."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

