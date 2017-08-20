Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: La Liga will be tougher this year

Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Cagliari
1
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Girona
Atletico Madrid
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Marco Asensio.

LIVE: Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña
Real MadridReal Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter

Excitement builds for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Zidane: La Liga will be tougher this year

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Extra Time: Real's greatness; Bale to Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to retain title?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Transfer Rater: Cristiano Ronaldo to Monaco

Transfers Thomas McIlroy, Footballwhispers
Read
Ruben Yanez

Getafe sign keeper Yanez from Real Madrid

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Can anyone stop Real Madrid this season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: PSG troll Barca, CR7 lashes out

Spanish Super Cup
Read

Real's Zidane heads FIFA award shortlist

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in each half for Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Ronaldo leads Best FIFA Men's shortlist

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Barca's Pique feels inferior to Real Madrid

Spanish Super Cup
Read

Can Real Madrid remain rampant in La Liga?

La Liga season preview Graham Hunter
Read
Marco Asensio got Real Madrid off to a stunning start.

Zidane hails 'spectacular' Real squad depth

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Gerard Pique

Barcelona's Pique: 'I feel inferior to Madrid'

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read

Asensio strikes again in dominant Real win

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read

WATCH: Ronaldo joins teammates to lift Super Cup

Spanish Super Cup
Read

McBride: Zidane is a true man-manager

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: La Liga will be tougher this year

With the 2017/18 La Liga season set to begin, Mark Donaldson and Paul Mariner give their first week picks.
The FC crew respond to your tweets about Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid's greatness and more.

Zinedine Zidane said this year will be even "more difficult" as Real Madrid begin their defence of the La Liga title on Sunday evening at Deportivo La Coruna.

Zidane's side are heavy favourites to retain the Spanish championship for the first time in a decade, especially after this week's 5-1 Spanish Super Cup victory over a Barcelona side still reeling from Neymar's exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico Madrid, who are moving into a new stadium at the Wanda Metropolitano, have a strong squad but finished 15 points off the pace last season, while no other team has the squad depth or financial resources to realistically challenge the top three over 38 games.

After starting his news conference ahead of their opening game by offering a message of condolence to the families of all those affected by this week's terrorist attack in Barcelona, Zidane recalled winning last year's title in the final game and said he expected things to be even tougher this time around.

Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña
Real MadridReal Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter

"We are in a very good moment and must take advantage of it," he said. "Winning La Liga last year was the best thing that happened to me in my career. We know it is very difficult to win, and taking it in the last game is something exceptional.

"Such consistency in the team is something fantastic, so the feeling is different from any other trophy. This year we want to do it again. We can always improve -- that is the objective for us. We know this year will be more difficult."

Madrid have won their last nine games against Deportivo in all competitions, and won 6-2 at Riazor last term, but Zidane said his team must make a "tremendous effort" in each and every fixture.

"They are a good team with good players and good fans," he said. "Every opponent always wants to win against Madrid. It is an important game for every team, but we think the same ourselves. If you want to win a league, which will be very long, you must start well.

"Every game will require a tremendous effort from us. We must try and begin in the best way possible."

Zinedine Zidane said winning La Liga as Real Madrid coach was the highlight of his career.

Madrid travel without the injured Jesus Vallejo and Mateo Kovacic, and with Cristiano Ronaldo banned after an appeals committee upheld a four-game additional ban for pushing the referee during the Super Cup.

With Marca on Saturday morning claiming that the Portugal captain felt "crucified" by his recent treatment in Spain, Zidane said the club would continue to appeal to the authorities to try to get the Portugal captain back as soon as possible.

"I never complain about the referees, never," he said. "The other day I said the suspension was very long, five games for what happened. We appealed, and we will appeal again. We will do everything we can do, but we are focused on tomorrow's game now."

Gareth Bale is expected to start at Riazor after being rested for Wednesday's Super Cup second leg at the Bernabeu, and Zidane said the Wales international was ready for a "big year" having finally put all his injury issues behind him.

"Gareth is very good, training consistently, which is the best for him," he said. "He had various small issues last year, then the four-month injury. He is much better now.

"Preseason training in America went well for him, he is very good physically, with no niggles. I hope this is a big year for him, and for the team."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.