Isco agrees new contract extension with Real Madrid until 2022

Previous
Austria Vienna
AC Milan
1
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
Everton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
FC Cologne
ESPN3 8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 9/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hertha Berlin
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
LIVE 44'
Game Details
Home: 13/5  Draw: 7/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Rosenborg
3
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Marseille
Konyaspor
0
0
ESPN3 LIVE 42'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zulte-Waregem
Nice
0
3
ESPN3 LIVE 42'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Marcelo ban reduced after Real appeal

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read
Isco

Real Madrid extend Isco's contract to 2022

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Should Isco's new deal worry Gareth Bale?

Spanish Primera División
Read
Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates with Neymar, left, and Edinson Cavani after scoring against Metz.

PSG on top, Barca second; Madrid fall

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Marcelo, Casemiro are Real's driving force

Real Madrid Matt McGinn
Read
Isco

Isco agrees contract extension with Madrid

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Kroos: Bale did not deserve fan whistles

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Casemiro: Madrid always count on Ronaldo to score

UEFA Champions League
Read

Benzema: Real Madrid are in a golden age

Real Madrid Ian Holyman
Read

Kroos: Bale doesn't deserve Bernabeu boos

UEFA Champions League
Read

Ronaldo reminds Real what's been missing

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read

Did Real Madrid miss an opportunity against APOEL?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sights and Sounds: CR7 lifts Real, Stones at the double

Champions League Highlights
Read

Ronaldo would net 4 without ban - Zidane

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Player of the Day: Ronaldo back amongst the goals

Champions League Highlights
Read

Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL: Ronaldo back with a vengeance

Champions League Highlights
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Shedding light on Asensio's 'injury'

UEFA Champions League
Read

Madrid's Marcelo gets ban, signs new deal

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Marco Asensio got Real Madrid off to a stunning start.

Asensio, a pimple, and other odd injuries

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Isco agrees new contract extension with Real Madrid until 2022

Shaka Hislop and Alexis Nunes discuss the implications of Isco's new deal on Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo played for the first time since his Super Cup suspension and bagged a brace for a smooth Real victory.
Casemiro revealed Real Madrid need Cristiano Ronaldo in the side at all times to help them win and score goals.
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos believes the Madridsta's booing Gareth Bale isn't helping after they beat APOEL 3-0 in the Champions League.
With Spurs and Dortmund still to play for Real, the FC panel debate if Madrid missed a chance to pad their goal differential.
Cristiano Ronaldo's brace carried Real Madrid to an opening UCL victory, after not having suited up for weeks due to suspension.

Isco has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid to keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022, the club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2018, will pen a five-year extension.

In a statement made on Thursday, Madrid said the player would appear before the media on Friday.

Isco has been rewarded for his impressive form last season, which saw him step into the Madrid team following Gareth Bale's injury and help them to the Champions League and La Liga title, while he also scored as the club beat Manchester United to win the UEFA Super Cup last month.

The Spain international, according to AS, will earn an annual salary of €6 million on his new contract, which reportedly has a €700m release clause in it.

AS reports that Madrid are keen to include large release clauses in their players' contracts to avoid the scenario that saw Barcelona lose Neymar after Paris Saint-Germain activated his €222m clause.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.