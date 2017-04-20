Iker Casillas: Jose Mourinho and I were 'like a couple' that drifted apart

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Real and Atletico advance in UCL

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Things were never the same for Casillas at the Bernabeu after Jose Mourinho dropped him to the bench in December 2012.

Casillas: Mou & I 'like a couple' that drifted

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Muller: It was 10 against 14 at Real Madrid

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 23 6 2 75
2 Barcelona 22 6 4 72
3 Atletico 19 8 5 65
View Full Table »

Honigstein: Ref not solely to blame for Bayern

Champions League Raphael Honigstein
Read

Bayern stars confronted referee - reports

Bayern Munich Adriana Garcia
Read

France exile 'hurts' Benzema - Zidane

France Ian Holyman
Read

Ramos hits back at Pique's Ronaldo tweet

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Ames: Real ride their luck to victory

The Match Nick Ames
Read

Zidane: Six goals behind Real's win, not ref

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

El Clasico: The rivalry renewed

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: Blame Bayern? Ronaldo the best?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo, Marcelo earn 10/10 vs. Bayern

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read

Social reaction: Real Madrid-Bayern thriller

The Toe Poke Lauren Giudice
Read

Madrid sides advance to UCL semis

Champions League Highlights
Read

WATCH: FC crew rips Real-Bayern referee

ESPN FC TV
Read

Goals aside, Ronaldo was 'awful'

ESPN FC TV
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid are into the Champions League semifinals.

Ames: Real beat Bayern in controversial clash

The Match Nick Ames
Read

Player of the day: CR7 hits the century mark

Champions League Highlights
Read

Play of the Day: Asensio cuts through Bayern

Champions League Highlights
Read

Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern: Ronaldo sinks Munich

Champions League Highlights
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Iker Casillas: Jose Mourinho and I were 'like a couple' that drifted apart

ESPN's Fernando Palomo delves into Spain's most storied rivalry, as Lionel Messi and Barcelona get set to take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid.

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has likened his relationship with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid as a "love" affair that disintegrated.

Casillas and Mourinho fell out early on during the coach's three-year spell in charge of Madrid, and the keeper found himself sidelined in the final months of the 2012-13 season.

Casillas, who was restored as Carlo Ancelotti's first choice at Madrid in the 2013-14 campaign, has spoken about his turbulent past with Mourinho in an interview with Movistar+ show "Fiebremaldini."

"At the beginning there was a lot of connection, we interacted a lot, but in the end, there wasn't a very good feeling," he said. "It's like a couple, at the beginning you are very much in love and then it is no longer enough."

Madrid, who last won La Liga under Mourinho in the 2011-12 campaign, will take a big step towards lifting the domestic title if they beat Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the Clasico.

Things were never the same for Casillas at the Bernabeu after Jose Mourinho dropped him to the bench in December 2012.
Iker Casillas and Jose Mourinho worked together at Real Madrid.

With six games of the season remaining, Zinedine Zidane's Madrid side are three points clear of Barcelona at the top of the standings and have a game in hand over their rivals.

Casillas spent 25 years at Madrid and made 725 appearances for the club before announcing he would join Porto in the summer of 2015.

Casillas, who played in his first Clasico in February of 2000, knows the importance of Sunday's encounter for his former club.

"That rivalry exists and I have experienced it," he said. "In my experience, in a given game, we hurt Barcelona much more. My hope is that Madrid win and they can claim the league title because in my opinion, they have deserved it."

Casillas, who has kept 17 clean sheets in 29 Primeira Liga starts for Porto this season, has not given up hope of returning to the Spain national team. Under his captaincy, Spain won their first World Cup in 2010 and retained the European Championship two years later.

Casillas has not been called up to the national team since Euro 2016, where he was the second-choice keeper to Manchester United's David De Gea.

"I have not given up on the national team and I'm not going to," he said. "The day that I do, I will be the one to announce it. Right now I have a challenge against myself. I would like to go back but it's the coach's [Julen Lopetegui] decision."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.