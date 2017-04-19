Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo first to score 100 Champions League goals

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 100 career Champions League goals as Real Madrid defeat Bayern Munich 4-2.

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Ronaldo had become the first player to score 100 goals in European competition when he netted a brace in the first leg, and he reaches his ton in the Champions League just ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 94 goals.

The Portugal captain took 137 Champions League appearances to score his 100 goals. His first goal came against Roma for Manchester United in 2007.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his hat-trick goal against Bayern Munich.

It was his sixth hat trick in the Champions League, Messi holds the record for the most trebles with seven. But Ronaldo is the first player to score two quarterfinal hat tricks, having done the same last season.

Ronaldo has scored 103 European goals, with one in the Champions League qualifying rounds and two in the European Super Cup.

Real Madrid moved through to the semifinals with a 4-2 win on the night, 6-3 on aggregate.

