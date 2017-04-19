Cristiano Ronaldo wants fans' respect after 100th Champions League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 100 career Champions League goals as Real Madrid defeat Bayern Munich 4-2.

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick against Bayern Munich on Tuesday -- then used the occasion to ask for more respect from fans.

Ronaldo had cut an isolated figure up front for long periods, and was jeered by some home fans for not working hard enough off the ball. At one point he put his finger to his lips, appearing to attempt to shush the Bernabeu.

But they were all cheering his name at the end after he had knocked home the goals that put Madrid through to the semifinals with a 4-2 win on the night, 6-3 on aggregate.

"I don't tell them to be quiet, never, I only ask that they do not whistle," Ronaldo told Spanish TV station Antena 3. "Because I always give my best in every game, although sometimes I do not score goals I try and work hard to help Real Madrid.

"I am sticking to positive things. The team has been fine, we played well and obviously I am happy for the goals."

Ronaldo last week had become the first player to score 100 goals in European competition when he netted a brace in the first leg, and he reached his ton in the Champions League just ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 94 goals.

The Portugal captain reached the landmark in his 137th Champions League appearance. His first goal came against Roma for Manchester United in 2007.

He has scored nine of his 100 against Bayern Munich, two more than any other opponent, and 23 against all German clubs combined, 10 more than any other country.

Ronaldo got his first goal on Tuesday with a header in the second half, then added two more in extra time after Bayern had been reduced to 10 men, though both goals had suggestions of offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his hat trick against Bayern Munich.

Bayern were very unhappy with the performance of Hungarian referee Victor Kassai who sent off midfielder Arturo Vidal for what seemed very harsh second yellow, while pardoning Madrid's Casemiro in a similar situation, before Ronaldo's controversial goals.

But Ronaldo said that Real Madrid had clearly been the better team over the two legs, and scoring six goals against the Bundesliga champions was proof of that.

"Madrid were the better team, no doubt about that," he said. "To score six goals against Bayern is not easy, and we deserve it. We are just winners."

It was no surprise that Bayern had pushed Madrid hard during the tie, Ronaldo said, with his team having become used to "suffering" but coming through in the end.

"We knew that if we did not play very well then Bayern could score goals in any stadium," he said. "They showed they are an excellent team, but Madrid is Madrid. In the first half we could have scored one or two goals, the same in the second, but we conceded goals. Madrid are used to suffering."

Tuesday night marked his sixth hat trick in the Champions League, though Messi holds the record for the most trebles with seven. But Ronaldo is the first player to score two quarterfinal hat tricks, having done the same last season.

In total, Ronaldo has scored 103 European goals, with one in the Champions League qualifying rounds and two in the European Super Cup.

