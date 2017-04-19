Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Ames: Real ride their luck to victory

The Match Nick Ames
Zidane: Six goals behind Real's win, not ref

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Extra Time: Blame Bayern? Ronaldo the best?

ESPN FC TV
Ronaldo, Marcelo earn 10/10 vs. Bayern

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Social reaction: Real Madrid-Bayern thriller

The Toe Poke Lauren Giudice
Madrid sides advance to UCL semis

Champions League Highlights
WATCH: FC crew rips Real-Bayern referee

ESPN FC TV
Goals aside, Ronaldo was 'awful'

ESPN FC TV
Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid are into the Champions League semifinals.

Ames: Real beat Bayern in controversial clash

The Match Nick Ames
Player of the day: CR7 hits the century mark

Champions League Highlights
Play of the Day: Asensio cuts through Bayern

Champions League Highlights
Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern: Ronaldo sinks Munich

Champions League Highlights
Ronaldo wants respect after 100th CL goal

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo dresses up as...Ronaldo?

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Chelsea Predictor: Major reinforcements?

English Premier League
Borja Mayoral Wolfsburg

Mayoral unsure why Wolfsburg want to extend loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Marcelo sets sights on Botafogo swansong

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Madrid clubs look to assert UCL power

Champions League Nick Ames
Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Cristiano Ronaldo wants fans' respect after 100th Champions League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 100 career Champions League goals as Real Madrid defeat Bayern Munich 4-2.
Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick against Bayern Munich on Tuesday -- then used the occasion to ask for more respect from fans.

Ronaldo had cut an isolated figure up front for long periods, and was jeered by some home fans for not working hard enough off the ball. At one point he put his finger to his lips, appearing to attempt to shush the Bernabeu.

But they were all cheering his name at the end after he had knocked home the goals that put Madrid through to the semifinals with a 4-2 win on the night, 6-3 on aggregate.

"I don't tell them to be quiet, never, I only ask that they do not whistle," Ronaldo told Spanish TV station Antena 3. "Because I always give my best in every game, although sometimes I do not score goals I try and work hard to help Real Madrid.

"I am sticking to positive things. The team has been fine, we played well and obviously I am happy for the goals."

Ronaldo last week had become the first player to score 100 goals in European competition when he netted a brace in the first leg, and he reached his ton in the Champions League just ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 94 goals.

The Portugal captain reached the landmark in his 137th Champions League appearance. His first goal came against Roma for Manchester United in 2007.

He has scored nine of his 100 against Bayern Munich, two more than any other opponent, and 23 against all German clubs combined, 10 more than any other country.

Ronaldo got his first goal on Tuesday with a header in the second half, then added two more in extra time after Bayern had been reduced to 10 men, though both goals had suggestions of offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his hat trick against Bayern Munich.

Bayern were very unhappy with the performance of Hungarian referee Victor Kassai who sent off midfielder Arturo Vidal for what seemed very harsh second yellow, while pardoning Madrid's Casemiro in a similar situation, before Ronaldo's controversial goals.

But Ronaldo said that Real Madrid had clearly been the better team over the two legs, and scoring six goals against the Bundesliga champions was proof of that.

"Madrid were the better team, no doubt about that," he said. "To score six goals against Bayern is not easy, and we deserve it. We are just winners."

It was no surprise that Bayern had pushed Madrid hard during the tie, Ronaldo said, with his team having become used to "suffering" but coming through in the end.

"We knew that if we did not play very well then Bayern could score goals in any stadium," he said. "They showed they are an excellent team, but Madrid is Madrid. In the first half we could have scored one or two goals, the same in the second, but we conceded goals. Madrid are used to suffering."

Tuesday night marked his sixth hat trick in the Champions League, though Messi holds the record for the most trebles with seven. But Ronaldo is the first player to score two quarterfinal hat tricks, having done the same last season.

In total, Ronaldo has scored 103 European goals, with one in the Champions League qualifying rounds and two in the European Super Cup.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

