Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Home: 16/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 19/20 
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Borja Mayoral Wolfsburg

Mayoral unsure why Wolfsburg want to extend loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Marcelo sets sights on Botafogo swansong

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Madrid clubs look to assert UCL power

Champions League Nick Ames
Read

Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
Read

Nacho wants stay now he has Zidane trust

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Depleted Bayern defence in Real's sights

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read
Real Madrid celebrate Isco's late winner.

Hunter: Why Madrid will march over Barcelona

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Player Power Rankings: Isco stars

Spanish Primera División
Read

Mourinho gets it right, Conte gets it wrong

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Bale to miss Bayern, a doubt vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Clement: Zidane has an aura

Spanish Primera División
Read

Transfer Rater: De Gea, Pulisic rumours

Transfers Tom Bodell, Footballwhispers
Read

Isco keeps Real Madrid in title hunt

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read

Alonso: Guardiola wanted me at Barcelona

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read
Eden Hazard

Hazard 'dreams' of playing for other clubs

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Real Madrid celebrate Isco's late winner.

Isco: I am not unhappy at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcelo: 'Never an easy game' for Madrid

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Real Madrid defender Marcelo sets sights on Botafogo swansong

Former Real Madrid Assistant manager Paul Clement feels that Zidane's aura is what makes him a success.

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has told Globoesporte he would like to play for Brazilian club Botafogo before retiring.

Marcelo joined Madrid from Fluminense as an 18-year-old in January 2007 and has since won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, playing more than 400 games.

The Brazil international said he hoped to play for hometown side Botafogo "some day," adding: "It would be nice."

Botafogo quickly reacted by fixing up a No. 6 shirt with Marcelo's name on it and posting the image on Twitter with a message that said: "Here you will always be welcome."

Marcelo, 28, is under contract at Madrid until 2020.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

