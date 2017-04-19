Real Madrid defender Marcelo sets sights on Botafogo swansong

Former Real Madrid Assistant manager Paul Clement feels that Zidane's aura is what makes him a success.

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has told Globoesporte he would like to play for Brazilian club Botafogo before retiring.

Marcelo joined Madrid from Fluminense as an 18-year-old in January 2007 and has since won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, playing more than 400 games.

The Brazil international said he hoped to play for hometown side Botafogo "some day," adding: "It would be nice."

Botafogo quickly reacted by fixing up a No. 6 shirt with Marcelo's name on it and posting the image on Twitter with a message that said: "Here you will always be welcome."

Marcelo, 28, is under contract at Madrid until 2020.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan