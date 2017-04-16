Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Manchester City
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives call rape allegation 'journalistic fiction'

Gestifute has denied a rape allegation on behalf of its client Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's management company Gestifute issued a statement on Friday night refuting a report that the Portugal star paid $375,000 to settle an allegation of rape.

Citing documents from an out-of-court agreement, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Ronaldo's lawyer agreed to a settlement in 2010 after an alleged incident in Las Vegas a year earlier, soon after Ronaldo agreed to move from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

But Gestifute, founded by Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, called the story "a piece of journalistic fiction" and said Ronaldo would "do everything in his power" to protect his reputation.

The statement read: "Today, the German newspaper Der Spiegel published a long article regarding an alleged accusation of rape that would have been directed at Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, i.e. about 8 years ago.

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale is out due to an injury problem.

"The article is nothing but a piece of journalistic fiction.

"The alleged victim refuses to come forward and confirm the veracity of the accusation. The newspaper has based their entire narrative on documents which are unsigned and where the parties are not identified, on emails between lawyers whose content does not concern Cristiano Ronaldo and whose authenticity he cannot verify, and on an alleged letter that is said to have been sent to him by the so-called victim, but was never received by Cristiano.

"The accusations reported by the Der Spiegel are false, and Cristiano Ronaldo will do everything in his power to react against these. An accusation of an act of rape is disgusting and outraging, and he will not allow it to hang over his reputation."

