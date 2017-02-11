Real Madrid not risking Gareth Bale for Napoli game in Champions League

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Madrid not risking Bale for Napoli game

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Capello: Napoli can make it hard for Real

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Nacho feared diabetes would stop career

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 15 4 1 49
2 Barcelona 14 6 2 48
3 Sevilla 14 4 4 46
View Full Table »

Maradona twice Ronaldo's price - Ferlaino

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ramos: A 'dream' to reach 500 games for Real

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Callejon returns to Real with a point to prove

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Zidane is right to experiment now

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Maradona returns to the thrilling Bernabeu

FC United Dermot Corrigan
Read

Atleti's Calderon to host Copa del Rey final

Spanish Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

Champions League Predictor: Last 16

UEFA Champions League
Read

Can Real win again? How past holders fared

UEFA Champions League Jessica Lopez
Read

Ronaldo sits out training ahead of Napoli tie

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Reina 'looking forward' to Madrid test

UEFA Champions League Adriana Garcia, Ben Gladwell
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve had chance to sign Ronaldo - ex-chief

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's experiment, Barca win marred

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read
Roberto Carlos on Asian tour

Brazil ace Roberto Carlos visits Singapore

Blog - Football Asia Kenneth Tan
Read

Bale back in Madrid training after surgery

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Navas not fazed by De Gea speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read

Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid not risking Gareth Bale for Napoli game in Champions League

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has not been included in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg at home to Napoli despite returning to training at the weekend.

Bale, who has not played since November after having ankle surgery, resumed full training on Sunday but will play no part on Wednesday, while Danilo and Marco Asensio are also absent.

Danilo suffered a lower leg injury and was stretchered off against Osasuna last weekend and, although he has since returned to full training with the squad, Dani Carvajal is expected to start at right-back. Fully fit Asensio misses out, with James Rodriguez and Isco preferred as midfield backup.

Speaking before the squad was confirmed, Zidane told his prematch news conference: "It is [Bale's] first week with the group, just two sessions.

"He is physically recovered, no problems, which is the most important. We will see if he is in squad tomorrow, or at the weekend. He has had almost three months out, so we must go slowly with Gareth."

Zidane said keeping a clean sheet will be important on Wednesday but expects his side to "suffer" at times against a talented Napoli attack.

Defending European champions Madrid did not concede once in their six knockout games under Zidane on the way to last season's Champions final, with the former France international often taking a cautious approach that was particularly evident at the Bernabeu, where away goals could have proved costly.

More recently, Madrid were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo, who scored twice at the Bernabeu in the first leg, and Zidane told his prematch news conference that his side must stay focused.

Real MadridReal Madrid
NapoliNapoli
ESPNDeportes 7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"You know there is a return leg to come, so when you play at home, it is important to keep a clean sheet," Zidane said. "That is our message of course but, more than that, what I want is to keep doing what we have been doing and remain focused.

"We know the game is 50-50, we have the first game at home tomorrow, and we know we can do damage to them, and they can also make it difficult for us. We must keep our concentration, and be ready to play."

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli come to the Bernabeu as one of Europe's most in-form teams, unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions, having scored 44 times in that spell.

"Sarri is a very good coach," Zidane said. "His teams play very good football and have been getting good results recently. They have very good, players in attack, very mobile, with lots of intensity and pace.

"Small players -- the type I do not like [to face]. There will be moments in the game when we suffer. They can get in behind us sometimes. It is a question of concentration and making that happen as little as possible."

Gareth Bale will not be risked against Napoli after his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Asked about ongoing local media criticism of Karim Benzema, who is six games without a goal, Zidane suggested the centre-forward remained in the team due to how he linked up with long-time teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It hurts me when any of my players are criticised, not just Karim," he said. "He is fine, training well, focused on what he has to do. This combination between Karim and Cristiano is useful for us. Karim makes other players score goals. We want him to score, but the important thing is the way he plays and helps others to play better. Cristiano we all know very well, what he can bring, especially along with Karim."

Zidane said Napoli legend Diego Maradona's presence at the Bernabeu would not be a distraction.

"Maradona has been one of the best, if not the best, in football, but tomorrow I will be more worried about those who are playing," he said. "At the same time, we have our weapons too, and it will be a good game."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.