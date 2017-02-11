Real Madrid not risking Gareth Bale for Napoli game in Champions League

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has not been included in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg at home to Napoli despite returning to training at the weekend.

Bale, who has not played since November after having ankle surgery, resumed full training on Sunday but will play no part on Wednesday, while Danilo and Marco Asensio are also absent.

Danilo suffered a lower leg injury and was stretchered off against Osasuna last weekend and, although he has since returned to full training with the squad, Dani Carvajal is expected to start at right-back. Fully fit Asensio misses out, with James Rodriguez and Isco preferred as midfield backup.

Speaking before the squad was confirmed, Zidane told his prematch news conference: "It is [Bale's] first week with the group, just two sessions.

"He is physically recovered, no problems, which is the most important. We will see if he is in squad tomorrow, or at the weekend. He has had almost three months out, so we must go slowly with Gareth."

Zidane said keeping a clean sheet will be important on Wednesday but expects his side to "suffer" at times against a talented Napoli attack.

Defending European champions Madrid did not concede once in their six knockout games under Zidane on the way to last season's Champions final, with the former France international often taking a cautious approach that was particularly evident at the Bernabeu, where away goals could have proved costly.

More recently, Madrid were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo, who scored twice at the Bernabeu in the first leg, and Zidane told his prematch news conference that his side must stay focused.

"You know there is a return leg to come, so when you play at home, it is important to keep a clean sheet," Zidane said. "That is our message of course but, more than that, what I want is to keep doing what we have been doing and remain focused.

"We know the game is 50-50, we have the first game at home tomorrow, and we know we can do damage to them, and they can also make it difficult for us. We must keep our concentration, and be ready to play."

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli come to the Bernabeu as one of Europe's most in-form teams, unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions, having scored 44 times in that spell.

"Sarri is a very good coach," Zidane said. "His teams play very good football and have been getting good results recently. They have very good, players in attack, very mobile, with lots of intensity and pace.

"Small players -- the type I do not like [to face]. There will be moments in the game when we suffer. They can get in behind us sometimes. It is a question of concentration and making that happen as little as possible."

Gareth Bale will not be risked against Napoli after his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Asked about ongoing local media criticism of Karim Benzema, who is six games without a goal, Zidane suggested the centre-forward remained in the team due to how he linked up with long-time teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It hurts me when any of my players are criticised, not just Karim," he said. "He is fine, training well, focused on what he has to do. This combination between Karim and Cristiano is useful for us. Karim makes other players score goals. We want him to score, but the important thing is the way he plays and helps others to play better. Cristiano we all know very well, what he can bring, especially along with Karim."

Zidane said Napoli legend Diego Maradona's presence at the Bernabeu would not be a distraction.

"Maradona has been one of the best, if not the best, in football, but tomorrow I will be more worried about those who are playing," he said. "At the same time, we have our weapons too, and it will be a good game."

