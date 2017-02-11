Fabio Capello: Napoli can make it hard for Real Madrid in Champions League

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Madrid not risking Bale for Napoli game

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Capello: Napoli can make it hard for Real

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Nacho feared diabetes would stop career

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 15 4 1 49
2 Barcelona 14 6 2 48
3 Sevilla 14 4 4 46
View Full Table »

Maradona twice Ronaldo's price - Ferlaino

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ramos: A 'dream' to reach 500 games for Real

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Callejon returns to Real with a point to prove

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Zidane is right to experiment now

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Maradona returns to the thrilling Bernabeu

FC United Dermot Corrigan
Read

Atleti's Calderon to host Copa del Rey final

Spanish Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

Champions League Predictor: Last 16

UEFA Champions League
Read

Can Real win again? How past holders fared

UEFA Champions League Jessica Lopez
Read

Ronaldo sits out training ahead of Napoli tie

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Reina 'looking forward' to Madrid test

UEFA Champions League Adriana Garcia, Ben Gladwell
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve had chance to sign Ronaldo - ex-chief

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Zidane's experiment, Barca win marred

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read
Roberto Carlos on Asian tour

Brazil ace Roberto Carlos visits Singapore

Blog - Football Asia Kenneth Tan
Read

Bale back in Madrid training after surgery

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Navas not fazed by De Gea speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read

Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Fabio Capello: Napoli can make it hard for Real Madrid in Champions League

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Napoli can cause problems for Real Madrid if they take the game to them in Wednesday's Champions League clash at the Bernabeu, former Madrid coach Fabio Capello has said.

Napoli are unbeaten in 18 games but remain underdogs in the round-of-16 tie against the defending champions.

Capello told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli that if the Serie A team used the ball intelligently they could make the home crowd anxious.

Real MadridReal Madrid
NapoliNapoli
ESPNDeportes 7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"Napoli must be very focused, not just in the first 15 minutes," the former England coach said. "They must not concede possession to Real Madrid.

"The Madrid fans are used to winning and seeing good football, so they can even whistle a bit if Napoli can play the ball out from the back.

"Napoli have the characteristics to make it difficult for Madrid, as they can play direct and first touch. That could create problems."

Capello said a key factor would be stopping full-backs Dani Carvajal and Marcelo.

"Carvajal and Marcelo play very freely and get forward, and they can cause problems in the opposition half," he added.

"Napoli must always try and push forward, never sit back. They must try and impose their game on the Bernabeu, although they are up against top level players. I wish them luck."

Fabio Capello says Napoli 'have the characteristics to make it difficult for Madrid.'

Brazil legend Zico also said he felt Napoli were capable of creating an upset -- as long as they did not let the occasion get to them.

Their forward line of Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon have scored more goals combined this season -- 37 -- than Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez, who have 36.

"I've seen Napoli play a few times and you can see they have a good coach by how well they play," the 63-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I'd say that they can cause quite an upset and cause Real Madrid problems with their pace. The important thing is that they don't have any fear, because that stadium can get to you.

"Then they need to ensure they don't leave any room to that phenomenal player Cristiano Ronaldo. If you lose sight of him, you're doomed -- he punishes you immediately."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Information from ESPN FC's Italy correspondent Ben Gladwell was used in this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.